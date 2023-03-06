GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation Announce the Launch of HALO AirFinance, a Direct Aviation Lending Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC") announce the launch of its new joint venture lending platform, HALO AirFinance ("HALO"). HALO will serve as the exclusive debt origination channel for GAT and TC, with a focus on secured direct lending to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft. HALO will be uniquely positioned in the aviation finance sector as a combination of the respective structuring and financing expertise and asset and technical capabilities of GAT and TC. HALO will fill a need in an underserved marketplace that lacks a global, independent, and savvy asset-backed lender.

HALO is launching its first fund HALO One, in partnership with InterVest Capital Partners (f/k/a Wafra Capital Partners), a veteran investor in both aviation and the specialty finance sectors. "GA Telesis has been our longstanding aviation investment partner for over ten years, and the HALO lending strategy is a natural and opportune evolution of our collective capabilities," commented Michael Gontar, CEO of InterVest Capital Partners.

HALO One will benefit from an innovative revolving credit facility led by Citigroup as Structuring Agent and Co-lead Arranger and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, as Co-lead Arranger.

"There is a substantial opportunity to address the need for smarter asset-focused lending in the aviation industry," commented Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. Moabery further remarked, "HALO is unmatched as a lending platform given its extensive originations footprint, direct access to market values, and comprehensive in-house technical capabilities."

