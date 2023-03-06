CLEARLY CANADIAN INTRODUCES ESSENCE AND ZERO SUGAR PRODUCTS, SERVES UP INNOVATION TO THEIR FANATICALLY LOYAL CUSTOMER BASE

The Canadian heritage brand expands their product offering for the first time in nearly two decades.

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd., producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium sparkling waters, announced today the introduction of two new portfolio offerings to their lineup, the first major additions since the brand was re-introduced to mass distribution in 2017.

Clearly Canadian, Grapefruit Essence (PRNewswire)

Clearly Canadian Essence, celebrating the brand's core pure natural sparkling spring water, "Essence" is a flavored sparkling water portfolio bottled at source from Clearly Canadian's award-winning aquifer that is the foundation for all Clearly Canadian offerings. Clearly Canadian Zero Sugar is a boldly-flavored, naturally sweetened sparkling water beverage portfolio. Both naturally-flavored beverages are zero calorie and zero sugar, and will be sold in the brand's iconic blue glass bottles.

Clearly Canadian Essence: launching with two fresh and bright flavors, Grapefruit and Limon, Essence is bottled at source from an aquifer deep within the pristine and protected Canadian wilderness. Essence contains only sparkling Canadian spring water and natural vegan flavors - no added sweeteners and only natural ingredients. Essence is now available for distribution nationwide.

Clearly Canadian Zero Sugar: Zero Sugar, Zero Calories, & full of bold natural taste, Zero Sugar will be hitting shelves July 2023. Zero Sugar will debut with four fresh true to fruit flavors — Forest Blackberry, Fresh Cherry, Citrus Medley, and Tropical Splash. The lineup is crafted with sparkling Canadian spring water from source, natural flavors, and naturally sweetened to enhance the bold taste for which Clearly Canadian is known and beloved.

Both Clearly Canadian Zero Sugar & Clearly Canadian Essence 11oz bottles will be line-priced to the current "Originals" portfolio & available for Retailers to taste at Natural Products Expo West 2023 March 9-11 in Anaheim, California in Hall E Booth #5307.

"Our customer base has been wildly loyal and vocal about their wishes for new products for decades, and they've fueled the demand for this expansion," said CEO Paul Tepperman. "The addition of Essence and Zero Sugar showcase the type of innovation that we are focused on to address consumer needs. Sales of Clearly Canadian in our iconic glass bottles continue to exceed all expectations, and by offering these two new product lines, we are excited to be welcoming new fans into our community."

Clearly Sparkling is Canada's bottled-at-source premium sparkling mineral water from one of the country's most award-winning springs and the 'Originals' line up is the mid-calorie full-flavoured sparkling water category leader. These launches come on the heels of the brand bringing back their #1 flavour, Summer Strawberry, at the end of 2022. Both Clearly Canadian Essence and Zero Sugar will be available online and at major retailers nationwide. If you are a Retailer wishing to list Clearly Canadian, you can contact support@clearlycanadian.com.

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd.) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America's signature food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian's mission is to "Live a life of clarity in a world of good thoughts, good words and good deeds." Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns, as well as community and charity causes that align with the brand's core values. Clearly Canadian premium sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada's pristine springs, contain simple all-natural ingredients and are bottled in recyclable materials only. Additional information can be found by visiting www.clearlycanadian.com or following the company on Facebook or Instagram @ClearlyCanadian.

Clearly Canadian Logo (PRNewswire)

