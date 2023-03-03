Symmetry Lending Announces New HELOC Pricing

ATLANTA, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Lending, LLC ("Symmetry" or the "Company") announces the following change in its pricing associated with piggyback and post-close Home Equity Line of Credit ("HELOC") products for qualified buyers. As a result, concurrent or post-close HELOCs with line amounts of $150,000 or more are at prime LESS 0.25%, line amounts of $100,000 - $149,999 are at Prime plus 0.50% and line amounts of $25,000 - $99,999 are at prime plus 1.25%. Standalone HELOCs with line amounts of $100,000 - $149,000 are at prime plus 0.25% and line amounts of $50,000 - $99,999 are at prime plus 0.50%.

Symmetry's SVP of Sales, Joe Phalen, says, "The reduction in rates is very timely as we enter the spring market. We are seeing significant buildup of pre-purchase activity because of first mortgage rates settling in. As one of the market leaders in HELOC financing, we are focused on supporting independent Mortgage Bankers and Brokers with our HELOC programs across the nation."

Symmetry is a credit union service organization ("CUSO") headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Symmetry has assisted in the origination of over 43,000 HELOCs with total funded dollars of over $6.3 billion since its inception in 2018. Symmetry serves as the master servicer of loans originated and has over $3.7 billion in its existing servicing book. Symmetry operates in 37 states and has more than 200 employees with offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Denver, Colorado; Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Anaheim, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii. For additional information, visit https://symmetrylending.com/.

