Yellowstone Bourbon Renews Partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA)

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yellowstone Bourbon brand family announced it has renewed its partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association. As a result of the newly structured partnership, Yellowstone will donate $250,000 – making it NPCA's largest annual corporate donor.*

To celebrate the continued partnership with NPCA, Yellowstone also will release a special-edition NPCA collector's label on bottles of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. The front label includes an illustration of two grizzly bears depicted on the NPCA logo, along with a ribbon in the organization's iconic green. The back label includes a QR code to learn more about Yellowstone's partnership with NPCA.

Starting during National Park Week in April, 10,000 cases (60,000 bottles) of Yellowstone Select featuring the NPCA collector's label will be available at retail nationwide.

"We're proud of the 150-plus-year heritage we share with America's first national park, and we are equally proud of our growing relationship with NPCA – an organization that works tirelessly to protect and preserve our national parks," said McKenna Burst, Yellowstone brand manager. "In addition to donating money to support their efforts, we are proud to raise additional awareness through our NPCA collector's label and through upcoming activities and promotions throughout the year."

"Yellowstone Bourbon is a brand that truly puts their values into action, and that's why NPCA is so proud to partner with them. They're committed to protecting America's national parks for all who visit them now, and will visit them for generations to come," said Theresa Pierno, President and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association. "This passion and dedication is how we'll ensure our most iconic landscapes and most important history will be safeguarded. As NPCA's largest annual corporate partner, and building on our five-year partnership, we are committed to doing this important work together, and to inspiring people to join us in standing up for these places we all care so much about."

In June 2022, Yellowstone Bourbon stepped in to support Yellowstone National Park in the wake of devastating floods that swept through it and the surrounding area. Through a fundraising event hosted by NPCA, Yellowstone Bourbon matched donations up to $50,000 to support the Southwest Montana Relief Fund – a joint effort between the Park County Community Foundation (PCCF) and Greater Gallatin United Way – and the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. With Yellowstone Bourbon's help, NPCA and the Bozeman community raised nearly $100,000.

Yellowstone began supporting NPCA in 2018, donating $1.00 for every bottle of Yellowstone Select Bourbon sold – up to a total of $30,000 each year. To date Yellowstone has donated more than $495,000 to NPCA.

About the National Parks Conservation Association

Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.6 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit www.npca.org.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. Stephen is a seventh-generation distiller with a history of distilling on both sides of his family – Beam and Dant. In 2015, he brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey, Yellowstone Limited Edition, Minor Case Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin. For more information on Limestone Branch Distillery and Yellowstone, please visit www.limestonebranch.com, www.yellowstonebourbon.com or https://www.instagram.com/yellowstonebourbon/ .

*Based on donations made within NPCA's fiscal year 2023.

