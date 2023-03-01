MLB Hall of Fame candidate Brandon Phillips and Jade Cargill announce The Texas Smoke

Austin's second professional sports team announces ownership, leadership and initial player signings

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Cincinnati Reds second baseman and MLB Hall of Fame candidate Brandon Phillips and serial entrepreneur Jade Cargill are excited to announce the formation of the Texas Smoke . Texas Smoke will be the second professional sports team in Austin and the fourth franchise in Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF).

"I am thrilled to join the world of women's professional fastpitch softball! These players are amazing athletes, and we will bring them a new level of support to help them hone their craft," says Philips, a 4-time Gold Glove winner. "Austin, get ready for the Smoke!"

Phillips has brought on Tori Tyson as head coach for the Smoke. Coach Tyson is currently serving as the head coach at Howard University Softball and will be the first coach of a professional fastpitch softball team to come from a historically Black college and university. Before Howard University, Coach Tyson was an assistant coach for pro fastpitch softball team Chicago Bandits.

"I am thrilled to be returning to professional fastpitch softball," states Coach Tyson. "Being a small part of these players' continuing their careers is an honor. I hope to bring the tools that allow these players to grow further and keep their love for the game alive."

Former University of Texas softball superstar and 2022 World Games Gold Medalist Janae Jefferson was the first athlete announced for the Smoke's 2023 team, signed to the team as a free agent. The Texas Smoke also recently welcomed to the team:

ASU RBI leader Morgan Howe

Texas native and "Queen of bat flips" Samantha Show

LSU standout and pitcher Shelbi Sunseri , another Texas native

University of Louisiana alum and outfielder Ciara Bryan

Puerto Rico National Team bronze medalist Alyssa Rivera

Italian softball player and Olympian Marta Gasparotto

Oregon Softball alum Jordan Dail

Three-time USF batting average leader AnaMarie Bruni

The pro sports power couple aims to create a top-tier professional environment for The Smoke, and set a high bar for player development, experience and growth. Austin-based agency The Community Factory has been brought on as creators of a tailored monetization strategy for each player that has never been seen from a professional sports organization. The Community Factory will also oversee the team's brand partnerships, with exciting sponsorships to be announced in the next few months.

Veteran sports agent and marketing executive Eric Mays will serve as the general manager, and Austinite and professional baseball outfielder Courtney Hawkins will be the assistant general manager alongside fastpitch legend Sarah Pauly . Physical therapist and athletic trainer Cullen Nigrini is Chief Medical Officer.

Texas Smoke has also brought on Dr. Jess Garza as the team's mental performance consultant. Dr. Garza will work with the players on and off the field on mental skills training such as building confidence, staying composed, minimizing negative thoughts, and more. Dr. Garza's addition to the team is just one component of the innovative athlete care program the Smoke is rolling out to players.

Opening day for the season is June 15.

About Brandon Phillips and Jade Cargill

Brandon Phillips is a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox, 2018). He has 17 years of major league experience playing for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club Member, and is currently an MLB Hall of Fame candidate. Professional wrestler and serial entrepreneur Jade Cargill is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where she is the inaugural and current AEW TBS Champion. Her ongoing reign is the longest reign of any AEW championship over 400 days.

About The Texas Smoke

The Texas Smoke is Austin's second professional sports team in Austin and the fourth franchise in Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF). Their current roster includes Janae Jefferson, AnaMarie Bruni, Ciara Bryan, Jordan Dail, Marta Gasparotto, Morgan Howe, Alyssa Rivera, Samantha Show and Shelbi Sunseri. Coach Tori Tyson coaches the Texas Smoke. For more information, visit thetexassmoke.com .

