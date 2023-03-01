Macerich To Bring Zara to Top-Performing Queens Center

Sought-after European retailer adds first Queens location

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic NYC retail destination Queens Center today announced that sought-after European fashion retailer Zara is coming to the property.

Zara is one of the largest fashion retailers worldwide, known for its seemingly magical ability to respond instinctively to their customers' needs with fashion-forward products for everyone, with dozens of fresh fashion lines released each year. At Queens Center, Zara is expected to open a multi-level location.

Set in the bustling and densely populated New York City borough, Queens Center is a major regional retail destination and among the best-performing in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality properties.

"As Zara continues to grow and serve fashionable world citizens, we are pleased that they have opted to open their first Queens location at Queens Center," said F.K. Grunert, Executive Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. "Zara is a great complement to the strong roster of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences Queens Center delivers to residents and visitors in our vibrant borough."

Located in Elmhurst, New York, Queens Center is an urban shopping center featuring a variety of top retailers, including abercrombie kids, Apple, Adidas, Footlocker, Macy's, Pandora, Sephora and Victoria's Secret, and restaurants including Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack and The Cheesecake Factory.

