HOLLAND AMERICA GROUP'S NATALYA LEAHY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF SEABOURN

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced the appointment today of Natalya Leahy as the business's new president. Leahy, whose seven years with Holland America Group included operational oversight of Seabourn, succeeds Josh Leibowitz who is leaving the brand to pursue new opportunities.

Leahy was most recently chief operating officer for Holland America Group serving Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Australia and land operations. Prior to joining the cruise industry, she held various leadership roles with Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, supporting iconic brands and new product launches.

As part of a structure to build on the benefit of shared services between Holland America Line and Seabourn, she will report to Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

"Seabourn has earned a top position in the luxury and expedition cruising space, and Natalya's expertise, background and proven track record in delivering results is ideal to build on that success," Antorcha said. "With her leadership and the introduction later this year of our second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, I am confident in the future growth of Seabourn."

"It's an honor to join the extraordinary Seabourn team and partners who take personal pride in curating transformative, enriching, one-of-a-kind Seabourn moments," Leahy said. "We have built unmatched luxury experiences at sea that provide life expanding moments for our guests. I am excited to support and work with our trade partners as we continue to surprise and delight our guests in ways they would never imagine."

Leibowitz oversaw the successful return to service of the Seabourn fleet. He also led the expansion into ultra-luxury expedition voyages with the launch of Seabourn Venture , offering guests opportunities to explore remote destinations in every corner of the world. Leibowitz was instrumental in the relaunch of the Seabourn brand with the award-winning "This Is Your Moment" marketing campaign, to focus on active, affluent travel decision makers. Prior to Seabourn, he served for seven years as chief strategy officer for Carnival Corporation.

"Josh's leadership in navigating the pause and return to service proved valuable for Seabourn's future," Antorcha added. "We appreciate his contributions and wish him well. This business has a bright future with the best in all-inclusive, luxury cruising and now expedition voyages. I look forward to seeing Natalya bring her passion and talent to Seabourn's success."

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

