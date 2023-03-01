HiBid Auctions Hits $48.5M in GMV Last Week, with Vintage Comics, Sports Cards, Toys, Home Furnishings, and More Now Open For Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of $48.5 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 705,000 lots were sold online in 1,642 timed and live auctions taking place between February 20th and 26th, with the total hammer value exceeding $87 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring vintage comic books, sports cards, collectible toys, furniture, exercise equipment, and home furnishings. Standout lots include early Marvel comics, a John Deere pedal tractor, and a NordicTrack treadmill.

February 20th-26th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $48.5+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $87.2+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 705,176

Timed Auctions: 1,536

Live Auctions: 106

Bids Placed: 2.57+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.39+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Sports Cards & Comics Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: January 2nd-March 4th

Seller: Emerald Ventures, LLC

Amazon Product Liquidation

Auction Type: Timed

Date: February 18th-March 4th

Seller: ATX Auctions

Toy Consignment Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: February 14th-March 2nd

Seller: Gavin Bros. Auctioneers LLC.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

