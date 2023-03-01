GOODYEAR'S JENNY PAIGE NAMED A 2023 WOMEN MAKE AMERICA AWARD HONOREE

AKRON, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute (MI) - the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers - will celebrate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ: GT) Jenny Paige at the 2023 Women MAKE America Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

Jenny Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, is a 2023 Women MAKE America Honoree. (PRNewsfoto/The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

The Women MAKE America Awards recognize women in manufacturing who demonstrate excellence in their careers and communities. Each year, 130 winners are chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear's North America Consumer business, joins the 2023 class as an honoree.

"Jenny has the ability to navigate teams through highly complex projects and she's committed to supporting young women in her community," said Michiel Kramer, director, consumer product marketing, Goodyear. "She's a natural role model for our industry's next generation of talent."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than a third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

"This award is a testament to the impact Jenny has made on our industry, and we deeply appreciate all of her contributions," said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas, and National Association of Manufacturers board member. "I am extremely proud of our Goodyear team, and it's very rewarding to see one of our colleagues recognized by the Manufacturing Institute."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company