Wedgewood Names Lisa Wehrly President and Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Bedner as Chief Operating Officer; Founder, President and CEO Greg Geiser Transitions to Executive Chairman

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood today announced that Chief Operating Officer Lisa Wehrly has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Greg Geiser, founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, has transitioned to Executive Chairman of Wedgewood. Jamie Bedner, Senior Vice President of Wedgewood Homes and Maverick Design, has been named Chief Operating Officer.

"After a career spanning 35 years with Wedgewood, Lisa Wehrly is the right person to lead our company," said Geiser. "Through decades of real estate cycles, her leadership and contributions have been foundational to the company's success."

Since starting as an unpaid intern in 1987, Wehrly has run almost every facet of Wedgewood. Her positive influence can be felt throughout the company. She believes that Wedgewood's mission to revitalize communities starts internally by fostering a dynamic, collaborative culture and considers Wedgewood's employees to be their most valuable asset.

"Wedgewood's entrepreneurial spirit resonated deeply with me, propelling my professional career," said Wehrly. Wehrly's plan for Wedgewood's future includes focusing on optimizing operations, increasing profitability, and expanding Wedgewood's strategic partnerships. "I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to build upon Wedgewood's strong foundation to create more possibilities and grow our platform."

Wehrly adds, "Greg's management, mentorship, and continued guidance — along with Jamie's intelligence, experience, and enthusiasm — inspire and motivate me. I am excited about our future."

Succeeding Wehrly as COO, Jamie Bedner offers 20 years of real estate experience leading Wedgewood Homes and Maverick Design. Most recently, Bedner served as Senior Vice President of Wedgewood Homes, where she managed acquisitions, renovations, and sales for the West Coast and Midwest Regions of the United States. Bedner spearheaded the development of Maverick Design, which was established to enhance Wedgewood's renovation program as the company expanded nationally. In her new role, she will focus on developing product and service offerings while supporting the company's ongoing operations.

Geiser founded Wedgewood in 1985 and has led the company's portfolio of businesses to remarkable growth. Geiser's vision has established Wedgewood as an industry leader, delivering exceptional financial performance year after year. "We have engaged in thoughtful and unanimous succession planning, and I am confident that Lisa and Jamie are uniquely qualified to lead Wedgewood into the future. With our deep bench of executive talent, we are well poised to drive continued growth and success," said Geiser.

