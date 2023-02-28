Investcorp Raises Over $1.2 Billion for Inaugural North America Private Equity Fund

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the final closing of Investcorp North American Private Equity Fund I, L.P. ("Fund I" or "the Fund"), which focuses on control buy-out investments in middle market services businesses in North America. Fund I closed at over $1.2 billion in capital commitments from blue-chip institutional investors, including pension plans, family offices, private wealth funds and an insurance company across North America, Europe and the Gulf region.

Investcorp (PRNewsfoto/Investcorp) (PRNewswire)

Fund I currently has a strong portfolio of seven investments in companies across the strategy's core business services verticals, which align with the team's deep domain knowledge and expertise. The investment strategy is focused on family- and founder-owned business across six subsectors including: tech-enabled, knowledge & professional, data & information, supply chain, industry and specialty consumer services. Investcorp targets companies that demonstrate resilience while also being well-positioned for market growth through multiple value creation levers.

"We have a long and established history of investing in North America mid-market services companies, and we look forward to continuing to broaden and deepen our institutional investor base as this strategy continues to scale," said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp. "We are grateful for the trust that our institutional investors have placed in us during this time of greater uncertainty and a more challenging capital raising environment."

"We are extremely thankful for the support we received from institutional investors in Fund I and remain highly focused on executing our strategy to identify and capitalize on consistent, high quality investment opportunities in this and future funds. We are excited about the potential growth and value creation opportunities presented by Fund I's existing portfolio companies and our robust pipeline of potential new investments," added Dave Tayeh, Head of Private Equity, North America.

"We are delighted for our North American PE team reaching this important milestone and look forward to continuing our long history of forging strong partnerships with our investors and delivering quality investment opportunities as our capital base continues to grow and diversify," said Laura Coquis, Global Head of Institutional Capital Raising.

Investcorp's North America Private Equity group has been investing in North American mid-market businesses for over 40 years and has completed approximately 70 transactions, deploying more than $22 billion in transaction value since inception.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with our investors and stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

Further information is available at http://www.investcorp.com. Follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

Katherine Segura

1 929-528-5248

corpcomms@Investcorp.com

Prosek Partners

pro-investcorp@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Investcorp