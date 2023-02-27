Martin Laguerre Joins Warburg Pincus as Senior Advisor

Seasoned Private Equity Executive Will Advise Warburg Pincus on Investments Across Multiple Sectors and Geographies

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of Martin Laguerre as a Senior Advisor working with its Capital Solutions, Financial Services and Business Services groups. Mr. Laguerre will support the firm in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities, while leveraging his knowledge of the Canadian markets as well as his vast sector expertise and decades of leadership experience.

Mr. Laguerre has broad experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, investment strategy, and finance. From 2019 to 2022, he was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Private Equity and Managing Director, Capital Solutions at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), a Canadian pension fund. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Laguerre was a Senior Principal at CPP Investment Board (formerly CPPIB), a Canadian pension fund. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Laguerre was Managing Director at General Electric Power & Water, where he was involved in the firm's mergers and acquisitions and integration strategy for renewable energy. Prior to joining General Electric, he held various corporate roles at IPG Photonics Corporation, a U.S. manufacturer of fiber lasers, and at DLJ, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers Investment Banking in New York.

"Martin's deep industry expertise, coupled with his relationships and diverse skill set, will be uniquely valuable to Warburg Pincus. Our current and prospective portfolio companies will benefit greatly from his many years of experience across all stages of investing," said Dan Zilberman, Global Head of Capital Solutions and member of Warburg Pincus' Executive Management Group. "We look forward to welcoming Martin to the team and working with him to pursue opportunities that will further enhance and grow our platform."

"Warburg Pincus and I share a commitment to growth investing and building sustainable businesses. I am excited to work with this talented group of investment and operating professionals to build trusted partnerships, while further strengthening and adding value to new and existing relationships with the firm," said Mr. Laguerre.

Mr. Laguerre currently serves as an independent director of BGC Partners Inc., a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial markets. In addition, representing CDPQ, Mr. Laguerre previously served as a Board Member of Sagen MI Canada, a Canadian mortgage insurance provider. Representing CPP Investment Board, Mr. Laguerre previously served as a board member of Cordelio Power Inc., a North American renewable energy operating company, of Auren Energia SA (formerly Votorantim Energia), a Brazilian renewable energy holding company, and of a joint venture in select North American onshore renewable power assets of Enbridge Inc.

Mr. Laguerre has been a CFA Charterholder from the CFA Institute since 2000. Mr. Laguerre holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 260 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $108 billion in over 1,055 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

