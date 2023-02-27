Blume Global enters integration agreement with BasicBlock, expands cash flow for trucking companies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the only supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multimodal transportation management, end-to-end visibility and supplier relationship management, is integrating with BasicBlock , a leading financial technology company reshaping financing options for the trucking industry. The integration allows Blume Global's network of trucking customers to use BasicBlock for freight factoring services at their disposal through Blume's online platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Blume Global) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2018, BasicBlock, a startup accelerated by ZEBOX, has evolved from a simple trucking document capture tool to becoming a leading freight factoring company that has become a complete payment platform for trucking companies nationwide. Extending BasicBlocks' services to Blume's network will help trucking customers of any size, including companies with small fleets expand their cash flow, revenue as well as ensuring drivers are paid on time, every time.

Blume Global and BasicBlock were matched as a result of ZEBOX , initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. ZEBOX facilitates the development of sustainable solutions by bringing together the world's most innovative startups, industry leaders and ecosystem experts in supply chain, logistics, transport, and energy.

"Blume Global is dedicated to making technology accessible to every player in the supply chain, and the strategic partnership with BasicBlock aligns with that mission," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "ZEBOX is creating an environment for collaboration that is fostering change, and that is reflected in our integration with BasicBlock. We are proud to share a passion in creating sustainable innovation in the supply chain, logistics and mobility spaces and be a part of their roster of North American corporate partners."

"ZEBOX is excelling in its goal to expand its American footprint to fund innovative startups in the logistics space on a global scale," said Charley Dehoney, Vice-President of ZEBOX America. "With Blume Global's success as a leader in the supply chain technology realm, the expertise they can share with ZEBOX's network of startups is invaluable and testament to the power of collaboration."

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About BasicBlock

BasicBlock is a financial technology company founded in 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska, that builds financial products to help independent carriers grow their fleets. BasicBlock has quickly become a leader in freight factoring, and its tools provide streamlined, efficient and cost-effective financial services for fleets and carriers worldwide. The company's mission is to help fleets get paid more quickly and increase access to affordable working capital. For more information, visit www.basicblock.io

About ZEBOX

Initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman & CEO of CMA CGM Group, ZEBOX is a world leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs and industry leaders, paving new paths toward sustainability. By gathering world's most innovative startups, industry leaders and ecosystem experts, ZEBOX provides a unique set of programs, resources, and opportunities, enabling its community to develop the sustainable solutions of tomorrow starting with supply chain, logistics, transport, and energy. To date, ZEBOX has supported more than 100 startups globally through its 4 innovation hubs across Europe, North America, West Africa and the Caribbeans.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, ZEBOX launched its third hub in America in February 2021 under the leadership of Charley Dehoney, an established tech entrepreneur known for his transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expertise. To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/ .

Contact:

George Protopapadakis

786-200-7918

george.proto@blumeglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blume Global