Aristocrat Gaming™ Named the Official Slot Machines of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming™ and the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX announced a multi-year sponsorship making Aristocrat the Official Slot Machines of the race, coming to the Las Vegas Strip on November 16-18, 2023.

"Las Vegas is widely known for world-class entertainment, hospitality experiences and slot gaming, which is why we are thrilled to be the official slot machines of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX," said Mark Wadley, Chief Marketing Officer of Aristocrat Gaming. "This event will be like no other and we look forward to inviting interested F1 fans to play our great lineup of entertaining slot games that match the excitement on the track."

"Introducing the F1® experience to a new city, it was crucial to partner with a local brand that shares our mission to enhance guest experience through innovation and technology, and also understands Las Vegas' unique market," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. "Aristocrat aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the 2023 race, and we are excited for the start of what we believe will be a seamless partnership."

This partnership is just the latest in a series of deals for Aristocrat Gaming across the sports industry. In 2021, the company announced an exciting new license agreement with the National Football League to build land-based, NFL-themed slot machines, debuting in fall 2023. The company has multiple relationships, notably with the Las Vegas Raiders as an official partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

For more information on Aristocrat, and their partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, please visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.



About Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set to take place November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com

