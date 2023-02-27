Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Continues to Drive Forward Life-Changing Medical Innovation to Address the Rapidly Growing Mental Health Crisis

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with approximately 1,000 tenants, is profoundly committed to driving forward innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing mental health crisis through its multifaceted business platform built on the foundation of its four key verticals of real estate, venture investments, corporate responsibility and thought leadership. With an unmatched asset base in North America of nearly 75 million SF, Alexandria's state-of-the-art R&D facilities, coupled with its deeply experienced Labspace® management and operations, enable its tenants to develop new, novel therapies, medicines and cures across a range of diseases and disorders, including psychiatric and neurological diseases such as depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. It has also been identifying and investing in life science companies that are making a significant positive impact on people living with mental health-related disorders through Alexandria Venture Investments, the company's strategic venture capital platform, for over 25 years.

"Our country is in the midst of a devastating and pervasive mental health crisis that we need to meaningfully address," said Jenna Foger, senior vice president of science and technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Mental health is essential not only to the vitality of each individual human but also to the health and safety of our communities overall. Since my time as a former bench scientist at The Rockefeller University researching the biomolecular underpinnings of a range of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders, I have always been motivated by the immense potential to transform the way we treat and ultimately cure these serious health challenges. Building upon Alexandria's nearly three decades of dedication to its deeply impactful social responsibility pillars and thought leadership initiatives, we are steadfast in identifying and partnering with leading-edge life science companies across our ecosystems to help address the nation's mental health epidemic."

Alexandria's eighth social responsibility pillar, established in 2021, aims to address the country's rapidly growing mental health and suicide crisis. Due to the ongoing burden of mental illnesses, severe complications, most notably addiction and suicide, have been increasing among adults. Amid a crisis that affects all Americans, military personnel and veterans experience mental health concerns at higher rates. Nearly 1 in 4 active-duty members showed signs of a mental health condition, according to a 2014 study in JAMA Psychiatry, and veterans faced a suicide rate nearly 60% higher than non-veteran adults, according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Committed to ensuring that our national heroes, along with their families, receive the tools they need to live productive and happy lives, Alexandria has been an active supporter of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) for over a decade, and its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, has served on the foundation's board since 2018. The foundation provides specialized programs aimed at addressing the unique physical and mental health concerns of the SEAL community and their families. NSF also maintains connections to clinical psychologists and access to cutting-edge treatment modalities, and it openly addresses suicide prevention through its Whole Warrior Health Forums.

Alexandria continues to strengthen its strategic relationships with non-profit organizations and convene key stakeholders from its world-class network to help advance groundbreaking medical innovation to transform the lives of the over 50 million people living with a mental illness in the United States. As part of Alexandria's highly impactful thought leadership platform, the company recently presented a timely conversation on the state of mental health in America with former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, one of the world's leading voices and policymakers on mental health, at the Galien Forum USA 2022. Tomorrow, on February 28, 2023, Alexandria will hold a mission-critical Healthcare Policy Forum on Mental Health, in partnership with Patrick Kennedy and The Kennedy Forum, to explore critical issues aimed at accelerating new and innovative solutions to combat this unprecedented crisis while further normalizing conversations around mental health and addiction so that the stigma no longer prevents individuals from seeking help.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to approximately 1,000 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $35.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.6 million SF as of December 31, 2022, which includes 41.8 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 17.3 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

