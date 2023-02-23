NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Burrow's Post Frame Supply (Burrow's), a portfolio company of Woodlawn Partners, in its sale to Morton Buildings, Inc. (MBI).

XLCS Partners advises Burrow’s Post Frame Supply in sale to Morton Buildings (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Burrow's is a comprehensive estimating, material supply, and logistics solution provider to builders of barns and other post-frame buildings. A sole-source supplier of both materials and logistics services, Burrow's offers custom-manufactured wood trusses, roll-formed metal roofing and siding, mill-direct pricing, and a staff of knowledgeable coordinators. Woodlawn Partners, a Chicago, Illinois, based private equity firm, acquired the company in 2011.

Founded in 1903, MBI is the largest post-frame company in the United States and a prominent builder in the equestrian barn market. In 2017, after over 113 years as a family-owned company, MBI transitioned to 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), providing a stable, long-term plan for the company, and ensuring the longevity of an iconic brand in the industry.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Burrow's and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Johnny Sebastian, Associate. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2022.

