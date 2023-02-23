The University of Arizona Global Campus and Dallas College Partner to Offer Concurrent Enrollment to Allied Health Students

Partnership Empowers Students to Graduate with Two Degrees at Virtually the Same Time

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Dallas College have signed an agreement to offer concurrent enrollment to the approximately 3,000 students with Dallas College Allied Health Programs.

The partnership helps Dallas College fulfill its mission of transforming lives and communities through higher education.

The goal of the agreement is to provide an opportunity for Dallas College students who are working on associate degrees to concurrently enroll with UAGC to work on upper division classes and conceivably graduate at both Dallas College and UAGC at the same time. Applications will open on Friday, February 24, 2023. Please visit the UAGC-Dallas College Concurrent Enrollment page to learn more and apply.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with UAGC, which will open an additional pathway for Dallas College students to fast track their higher education and obtain an associate degree here and bachelor's degree from UAGC within virtually the same timeframe," said Dallas College Provost Dr. Shawnda Floyd. "This partnership truly helps Dallas College fulfill its mission of transforming lives and communities through higher education."

Students currently enrolled in Dallas College Allied Health Programs will have the opportunity to concurrently enroll in popular UAGC programs, such as – Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration and Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management through the UAGC College of Arts and Sciences.

Some of the Dallas College programs that will feed into the UAGC programs include:

AAS – Adult Cardiac Sonography

AAS – Dental Hygiene

AAS – Diagnostic Medical Sonography

AAS – Health Information Technology

AAS – Invasive Cardiovascular Technology

AAS – Medical Laboratory Technology

AAS – Occupational Therapy Assistant

AAS – Radiologic Sciences

AAS – Respiratory Care

AAS – Surgical Technologist

AAS – Veterinary Technology

"We are proud to offer Dallas College students this opportunity to advance their education and careers in the allied health field in a shorter amount of time," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "Our goal for this partnership is that it will have a life-changing impact on Dallas College/UAGC students and a ripple effect on their families and communities."

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Dallas College

Dallas College, formerly the Dallas County Community College District, was founded in 1965, and consists of seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning and serves more than 125,000 credit and continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters. Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Students benefit from partnerships with local business leaders, school districts and four-year universities, and Dallas College offers associate degree and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as a bachelor's degree in education. Based on annual enrollment, it is the largest community college in Texas.

