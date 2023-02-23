ONE YEAR AFTER THE CONFLICT BEGAN IN UKRAINE SAMARITAN'S PURSE CONTINUES TO MEET CRITICAL NEEDS

More than 8 Million People Received Aid in Ukraine through N.C.-Based Organization

BOONE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster response specialists to Ukraine less than 24 hours after the conflict began last year. Now, the N.C.-based organization is still hard at work in the country—adapting its response as the needs have changed in order to provide life-saving support and hope in the midst of the crisis.

Samaritan's Purse has distributed more than 135 million pounds of food in Ukraine with food distributions happening weekly. (PRNewswire)

Samaritan's Purse has already distributed over 135 million pounds of food through partnership with local churches, and this work is ongoing. Brave church partners are delivering food and other urgently needed supplies deep within the conflict zone. Disaster response specialists also drilled 20 wells and installed water filters, producing more than 42 million liters of clean water to date to help alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian families.

"Millions of Ukrainians are still suffering a year after the conflict began. Their needs are more severe each day as they struggle to have enough food and basic necessities," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Samaritan's Purse is committed to helping Ukraine. We established a country office there, and our team is working hard to bring relief in Jesus' Name. Please join me in praying for peace in Ukraine and that the people we are serving will know that God loves them and has not forgotten them in this dark time."

Samaritan's Purse initially focused on medical care—operating multiple Emergency Field Hospitals and outpatient clinics at strategic locations to aid families transiting through the country. More than 23,000 patient visits and 258 surgeries were completed. Now, Samaritan's Purse is providing food, clean water, wood stoves, and other emergency relief supplies to help families survive the bitter-cold winter months.

Samaritan's Purse airlifted over 980 tons of emergency relief supplies to Ukraine—including multiple Emergency Field Hospitals, hygiene kits, blankets, tarps, water filters and other relief supplies— on 42 missions. More than 650 Disaster Assistance Response Team members deployed to the region. Doctors, nurses, engineers, logisticians, and other specialties made this life-saving work possible.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

