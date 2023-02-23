"Maya: The Exhibition" Set to Open at the California Science Center on April 2, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya: The Exhibition will open at the California Science Center on April 2, 2023. Through original artifacts and science exhibits, explore the rise and fall of the ancient Maya Civilization of Mexico and Central America. Set within scenography of the Maya rainforest, view over 250 stunning and original objects made from precious gems, ceramics, shell, and stone – many on tour outside Guatemala for the very first time. Discover how the ancient Maya used science and engineering to build and sustain cities in the middle of the rainforest, and what led them to abandon their urban homes and transform their society. More information and tickets are available at: californiasciencecenter.org/maya.

"We are pleased to bring this extraordinary exhibition to Southern California and showcase the accomplishments of one of the world's great civilizations," says California Science Center President and CEO, Jeffrey N. Rudolph. "The Maya left behind intricate architecture, scientific innovations, and advancements in writing and astronomy that have had a tremendous impact on our modern world."

While the exhibition will showcase the height of the ancient Maya Civilization around 600 CE, their achievements and understanding of agriculture, architecture, science, and astronomy have roots extending back at least 3,000 years. At their peak, the ancient Maya developed one of the most advanced civilizations in the Americas; creating a written language of hieroglyphs, a complex calendar system noting the movements of the sun, moon, and stars, and impressive cities with temple-pyramids, palaces, ball courts, and grand plazas.

Through hands-on science activities:

Decipher hieroglyphs

Play with the intricate Maya calendar, which dates back to 200 BCE

Touch 3D printed replicas of artifacts on display

Explore a variety of themes of Maya culture. Among them:

Life in the rainforest

Agriculture and farming

Maya Gods and Goddesses

Elements of urban and rural daily life

Maya writing system

Maya politics

The collapse of Maya civilization

Maya legacy and impact on our world

Today, more than seven million Maya live around the world. The majority of modern-day Maya live in Guatemala, where roughly 40% of the population is of Mayan descent.

Los Angeles is home to a vibrant Mayan community, with descendants from Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, and other regions of Central America. The California Science Center is proud to showcase Maya achievements in science and culture in the Weingart Foundation Special Exhibits Gallery and the S. Mark Taper Foundation Sky Court Gallery.

Notable artifacts in the exhibition include: a majestic 9-foot-long stucco sculpture in the shape of a warrior wearing a jaguar mask, an ornate jade and obsidian mosaic mask, and a diversity of figurines.

The exhibition will premiere at the California Science Center Foundation's 24th Annual Discovery Ball gala fundraiser on April 1, 2023 before opening to the public on April 2, and will remain on display through January 15, 2024. Don't miss your chance to experience the visual splendor of Maya culture, and learn how the Maya live on today – in their inventions that continue to shape our daily lives and the millions of descendants who carry on the Maya tradition in cultural heritage, language, and lineage.

Mystery of the Maya IMAX Movie

Guests are encouraged to complement their visit with the IMAX movie Mystery of the Maya. Take a breathtaking trip through Maya culture and history in our state-of-the-art IMAX Theater. Explore ruins and legends with an archaeologist and a young Maya descendant to unlock secrets of the past.

Adult combo tickets for both the Maya exhibition and IMAX movie are $27.95, with various discounts available. Exhibition-only tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 12. IMAX ticket prices range from $6.79 to $9.79 with additional discounts when purchasing both the exhibition and IMAX movie, and special discounts for Members and groups of 15 or more people. The exhibit is also available for evening private bookings.

To purchase exhibition and/or IMAX tickets, call 213-744-2019 or visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/visit/admission/get-tickets . Please check the California Science Center website for the latest COVID protocols.

Maya: The Exhibition is produced by MuseumsPartner in Austria, in collaboration with the California Science Center, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of the Republic of Guatemala, and La Ruta Maya Foundation.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and students can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with free general admission (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day). Parking at Exposition Park is $15.

