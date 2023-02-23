The Idaho Potato Commission and Van Leeuwen Launch Limited Edition Malted Milkshake & Fries Ice Cream

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is partnering with Van Leeuwen, a New York-based nationally beloved brand, known for their made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, to create a limited-edition ice cream representing one of America's favorite food pairings, Idaho® potato French fries and milkshakes. The limited-edition malted milkshake flavored ice cream with French fry bites will be available to purchase through Van Leeuwen's website and in all scoop shops in Los Angeles and New York starting February 23rd.

Look For The Seal To Know It's Real. (PRNewswire)

A recent national survey identified Idaho French fries and milkshakes as one of the most irresistible flavor combinations edging out biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. "The survey results confirmed for us that Idaho potatoes in any form, are the most versatile vegetable; the pairing options are endless," explained Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC. "Idaho potatoes have earned their place at breakfast, lunch and dinner, now we've got dessert covered, too!"

Idaho Malted Milkshake & Fries French Ice Cream tastes exactly as one would expect – perfectly crisped French fries dipped in a tall fountain glass filled with a creamy malted milkshake. The flavor features bites of French fry pieces throughout, which were created by Van Leeuwen's in-house pastry team using Idaho potato flakes. Made with premium ingredients, the toasty caramel-flavored ice cream will transport you back to old school diner days after just one bite.

Pints of Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake & Fries will be available online at vanleeuwenicecream.com for $12 each while supplies last. All New York and Los Angeles Van Leeuwen scoop shops will carry the limited-edition flavor in pints and by the scoop.

For more information, follow along on social media at @idahopotatoes & @vanleeuwenicecream, Twitter @IdahoPotato & @vanleeuwen, and Facebook @famousidahopotatoes & @vanleeuwenicecream.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous "Grown in Idaho®'' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com

ABOUT VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM

Founded in 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill. With a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe with vegan ice cream and ice cream bars, unique and eclectic flavors, and more. With 41 scoop shops across the country, Van Leeuwen ice cream is also available for purchase in grocery stores and nationwide shipping. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

The irresistible flavor pairing is a new ice cream flavor available online and in Van Leeuwen scoop shops in LA and NYC. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idaho Potato Commission