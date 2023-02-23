Havenpark Communities to Provide Up to 40 New Scholarships to Residents in 2023

Havenpark Communities to Provide Up to 40 New Scholarships to Residents in 2023

Scholarship Application Deadline Closes on February 28

OREM, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured homes across the country, is proud to announce it expects to award up to 40 new scholarships as part of the renewal of its Annual Scholarship Fund for residents.

The scholarships, for up to $10,000 annually, cover post-secondary expenses for colleges, universities, trade, and vocational schools, as part of the $500,000 Havenpark pledged to spend annually to support education initiatives.

"This Scholarship Program delivers on our commitment to create caring communities," said J. Anthony Antonelli, Founder and Chairman of Havenpark Communities. "We are proud to provide our student residents with financial support to help them achieve their educational goals and reach their full potential."

This marks the third year of Havenpark scholarships helping residents in their educational journeys through the company's Education Success Program which was developed to provide residents with mentorship support and educational funding. Havenpark will be accepting scholarship applications from eligible residents until February 28 and recipients will be informed in late March or early April.

This year's fund will provide financial assistance for up to 40 new aspiring students, building off the 19 scholarship recipients from last year and the two scholarship recipients from 2021 when the program was piloted.

"These scholarship and mentorship programs provide a support structure that guides our residents toward success," said Jason Hale, Havenpark's Director of Education Success. "As a former educator, it makes me incredibly pleased to see these young adults take important steps in securing their future. Havenpark is proud to be a part of that process."

In order to be eligible, applicants must be residents of a Havenpark community. For more information about Havenpark's scholarship program or eligibility, visit the education page of Havenpark's website:

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

