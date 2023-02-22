DataShapes Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Recent appointment of founding DoD leaders strengthens company's commitment to delivering AI-driven solutions to support national security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., an edge solutions company, today announced the formation of a strategic advisory board comprised of distinguished members of the defense community. The board will provide insight, leadership, and expertise to facilitate growth and innovation at the company. Founded in 2020, DataShapes continues to expand its focus of delivering AI-driven solutions to the defense industry in global intelligence, electronic warfare, active and passive monitoring and field intelligence.

The company announced the appointment of two founding members to the new advisory board:

Secretary F. Whitten Peters is an attorney and senior level public official who most recently served as Secretary of the Air Force. Before being appointed Secretary of the Air Force, Secretary Peters was principal deputy general counsel for the Department of Defense and then Undersecretary of the Air Force.

Major General Paul Weaver is a distinguished retired United States Air Force officer who served as director of the Air National Guard where he was responsible for formulating, developing, and coordinating operations that affected more than 104,000 members of the Air National Guard, across more than 1,800 units in the United States and its territories. Prior to assuming the role of director, the general served as deputy director of the Air National Guard.

"I am thrilled to join as a founding member of the DataShapes Strategic Advisory Board," said Major General Paul Weaver. "It is exciting to be part of an organization that continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, agility, and—most importantly—collaboration with our defense agencies to address national security issues. We need companies like DataShapes building solutions that stay ahead of our adversaries. I devoted my career to fighting the threats of these adversaries and in this advisory role, I can continue to do so. I look forward to influencing their expanding suite of ground-breaking products that support the strategic priorities of the DoD."

"Secretary Peters and Major General Weaver bring an astounding level of experience that will undoubtedly challenge our thinking and help expand and enhance our solutions, letting us bring them to market faster," said Jon Meyers, DataShapes' co-founder and CEO. "I am confident that this board will help us develop more impactful solutions to harness and leverage data in a way that empowers our national security agencies."

DataShapes plans to appoint additional highly regarded members of the defense community to the board, ensuring that the voice of the customer will provide insights and counsel that will guide the company forward by providing insights and counsel on the overall strategic direction and vision for their defense solutions.

About DataShapes

DataShapes is a veteran-founded company offering SaaS solutions that use "Human-in-the-AI-loop" capabilities to capture and automate industry expertise. The company's patented Intelligent Vectors™ AI technology transforms unstructured data into rich, structured data and metadata that knowledge workers and domain experts in security, defense, media, law enforcement, and healthcare can utilize for actionable, auditable information, intelligence, and insight—all in real time.

