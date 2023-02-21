Vivtex Announces Promotion of Maureen Deehan To Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivtex Corporation, a pre-clinical drug development company with a high throughput GI screening technology, that converts drugs requiring needle injection into oral formulations, announced today that Maureen Deehan, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Deehan succeeds former CEO, James Winschel, who joined the company in 2018 as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Winschel will remain actively involved with Vivtex and continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors effective February 2023.

"We are delighted that Maureen, who has an outstanding background in both science and business, has accepted our offer to be CEO," said Robert Langer, a co-founder and Board member of Vivtex.

Dr. Deehan joined Vivtex in December 2022 as the Chief Business & Operating Officer.

She is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical professional with 22 years of drug development and commercialization experience.

She obtained her Ph.D. from the Faculty of Medicine at Glasgow University and subsequently spent eight years in academic research before moving into the biopharma industry in 2001. She has gained expertise in all stages of the drug development cycle from discovery to product commercial launch, across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Her last nine years have been spent in global corporate development roles at Novimmune SA and Nordic Nanovector ASA, where she had a very successful track record in business development and deal-making, for product and technology platform transactions, with a range of companies, including Genentech and Shire.

Dr. Deehan will be responsible for setting Vivtex's vision, defining strategic priorities, and ensuring a continuous focus on innovation. "I am excited about what we believe will be a tremendous year ahead. We have a state-of-the-art, AI-based, intact GI screening technology and excellent pre-clinical data for our programs, both in-house and with our established biotech & pharma partners," said Maureen Deehan, Ph.D., CEO of Vivtex.

About Vivtex

Vivtex Corporation is a pre-clinical drug development company that launched as an MIT spin-off based on a proprietary platform developed in the laboratories of Robert Langer and Giovanni Traverso at MIT and Harvard Medical School. The company uses its high throughput screening technology to improve the absolute oral bioavailability or tissue bioavailability in specific GI segments.

Vivtex partners with biotech and large pharma to co-develop next-generation oral therapeutics and pursues internal drug development efforts based on existing APIs with insufficient oral bioavailability. Their most progressed internal pipeline product is an orally bioavailable vancomycin drug which is completing IND-enabling studies.

Learn more at vivtex.com.

