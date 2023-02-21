The Vegan Women Summit Comes to NYC in May 2023, Welcomed By Mayor Adams

The 3-day summit features speakers, panels, a marketplace, and community to discuss and inspire a plant-conscious future.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegan Women Summit (VWS) returns on May 18, 2023 for an all-new, 3-day experience at 99 Scott in Brooklyn, led by founder, acclaimed speaker, and bestselling author of The Future of Food Is Female , Jennifer Stojkovic. VWS is proud to announce their official welcome by NYC Mayor (and plant-based eater ), Eric Adams, who will host a VIP reception at Gracie Mansion.

"I can't wait to welcome the Vegan Women Summit to Brooklyn ," said NYC Mayor Eric Adams in a video welcoming the Summit.

"[VWS] will bring together leaders and professionals to talk about how we deliver better food [choices], improve public health, and lower carbon emissions," said Mayor Adams in a video welcoming the Vegan Women Summit to NYC.

Attendees will experience over 100 speakers and cutting-edge brands in food, fashion, beauty, and more, as well as a networking and professional development experience.

"We are thrilled to bring [VWS] back!" says Stojkovic. "More than half of our attendees are actually not vegan, which I think is a huge win. Our mission at VWS is to showcase not only lifestyle opportunities, but the incredible business opportunity in the plant-based industry."

Past VWS speakers include the world's most influential women across industries from business and finance to entertainment and politics, including Alicia Silverstone, Tabitha Brown, Emily Deschanel, Pinky Cole, Maggie Baird, and Suzy Amis Cameron. This year's lineup will continue the trend.

"I truly believe women are at the heart of the food system change we need," says Miyoko Schinner, Founder of Miyoko's Creamery and VWS Conference Chair. "We [must] not only build a community of support for women changemakers, but also [offer] tools and resources to do so."

Sponsors include abillion, Impossible Foods, Mercy For Animals, Wicked Kitchen, Celsius, TiNDLE, Atlas Monroe, LUSH, the EVERY Company, Popsockets, Jack&Annie's, Miyoko's Creamery, Liquid Death, Climax Foods, Violife, Nature's Fynd, and many more.

"We're delighted to support [...the] Vegan Women Summit," said Vikas Garg, abillion founder and CEO. "Jenny's team has created a platform to foster entrepreneurship where it's most needed."

Tickets available here .

About Vegan Women Summit

Vegan Women Summit®(VWS) is a global events and media organization created to empower women to build a kinder, more sustainable world. VWS events foster a community working to bring compassion to their careers in plant-based and animal-free industries. www.veganwomensummit.com

