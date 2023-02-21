GA Telesis Orange Bowl Golf Tournament Announces Sellout and on Track to Break Charitable Record

Golf Tournament Proceeds to Benefit Orange Bowl Cares and Extra Yard for Teachers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("The Company") announced today that the GA Telesis Orange Bowl Golf Tournament is a sellout and is projected to break its charitable record for a single event. Teeing off on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8:00 AM, the tournament, which benefits Orange Bowl Cares and Extra Yard for Teachers, will begin with a shotgun start in Doral, Florida. Participants will enjoy a full day of golf, entertainment, refreshments, prize giveaways, celebrity athletes, and more. Both The Company and The Orange Bowl Committee are beyond pleased with the support from the global aviation industry, and the Orange Bowl Committee membership towards this event and both charities it benefits.

"The GA Telesis Orange Bowl Golf Tournament has built quite the reputation as the premier charity golf event in South Florida," said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. "We have golfers flying in from around the world to play in what amounts to be a spectacular day focused on raising money for our communities' underserved children and our teachers that work tirelessly to educate them," he added.

The 2023 GA Telesis Orange Bowl Golf Tournament benefits two remarkable charitable beneficiaries: Orange Bowl Cares and the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers. The Orange Bowl Cares initiative seeks to continually improve our South Florida home through four pillar areas of focus: youth sports, education, community engagement, and legacy program revitalizations of sports facilities and school media centers. The Extra Yard for Teachers platform elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment, and professional development.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions , Leasing/Financing , Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Orange Bowl

Orange Bowl is a 380-member, primarily volunteer non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community. With its primary mission since being created in 1935 to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events, it has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach. Orange Bowl community outreach efforts are comprised of four pillars through its Orange Bowl Cares program: Youth Sports, Education, Community Engagement, and Legacy Programs.

