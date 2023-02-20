Skillmasters Partners with The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Programs

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Programs along with Skillmasters have announced a partnership to bring the highest-quality youth soccer training experience to the greater Houston area.

Skillmasters is the perfect partner for our organization as we strive to provide the best possible soccer experience for our community.

Through this partnership, Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Programs will provide engaging instruction in age-appropriate drills and games designed to be challenging, but also fun to schools in the Houston Independent School District utilizing the Skillmasters platform. Experienced coaches from Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Programs will use their expertise to teach players and coaches of all skill levels the fundamentals and key skills necessary for success on the field. With an emphasis on teamwork, sportsmanship, and respect for one another's abilities, young players can develop not only as athletes but as people too.

"We are excited to be working with our local community and the wonderful teachers within HISD", said Youth Program Manager Juan Vega. "With their innovative platform, Skillmasters is the perfect partner for our organization as we strive to provide the best possible soccer experience for our community."

The partnership will also include a series of youth clinics and camps led by Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Program coaches that will focus on developing technical and tactical skills in a fun and friendly atmosphere. The sessions will be designed to fit all skill levels so that everyone can benefit from their soccer expertise.

"At Skillmasters, we believe in giving young players an opportunity to learn valuable skills that they can carry with them throughout life," said Skillmasters CEO Jacob Henderson. "We are excited to join forces with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash Youth Programs and help teach these kids how to become better athletes and better people through soccer training.

This partnership will help further the mission of both organizations to provide the best soccer instruction and experiences for youth in the greater Houston area.

For more information about both organizations, visit https://www.houstondynamoacademy.net/ssah or https://www.skillmasters.io/

