Xoran Technologies® Expands Board of Managers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies® is pleased to announce that Mark Fletcher has joined Xoran's Board of Managers as an Independent Director to generate and strengthen strategic partnerships and advance organizational goals as Xoran expands into new markets.

"I am excited to welcome Mark Fletcher as an Independent Director to our Board, a long-time friend and advisor," says Jackie Vestevich, Xoran's Executive Chairman. "Xoran is poised for growth and Mark Fletcher brings impressive accomplishments, experience, and expertise in various med device markets that will supercharge our drive to make meaningful improvements to patient care in human and veterinary medicine. I'm confident Mark will make an immediate, positive impact on our organizational goals."

Mark Fletcher brings to Xoran's Board years of experience and expertise in developing high growth MedTech and med device businesses that span various medical enterprises. Fletcher previously held the role of President and CEO at Katena Medical; President, Surgical Technologies at Medtronic Plc; Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Xomed Surgical Products; and Vice President at Stryker Corporation. He currently serves as Chairman, Neurent Medical, Galway, Ireland.

"Mark's experience in successfully guiding MedTech companies has uniquely prepared him to help Xoran advance to the next level," says Misha Rakic, Xoran's CEO. "With the addition of his strategic guidance, Xoran is positioned to continue to make a significant impact on the healthcare sector."

"I'm excited to join Xoran's Board of Managers and build on the organization's strategic direction," says Fletcher. "Our focus will center on the clinical and economic benefits of point-of-care imaging, which given today's post-COVID environment, truly is the future of care in the U.S. and abroad."

Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for use at the patient's point-of-care. Founded in 2001, Xoran is on a mission to improve patient care, and reduce waste and inefficiency in healthcare by developing innovative imaging solutions. Providers rely on our office-based and mobile CT systems to diagnose and treat patients efficiently and effectively. Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan with international distributors around the world.

Xoran Technologies recently announced its FDA 510(k) clearance for TRON® — a truly mobile, full-body, fluoroscopy, computed tomography (CT) X-ray system. Additionally, Xoran has begun work on Phase 2 of grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a dedicated lung CT system for mobile applications. In addition to bringing advanced imaging to human patients' point of care, Xoran's Veterinary division equips veterinarians with compact, mobile CT scanners VetCAT and vTRON for real-time 3D imaging at their patients' point of care.

