H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials and Congressional leaders. During meetings with Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, and Brett McGurk, Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed a shared commitment to cooperate on efforts to promote peace in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials and Congressional leaders. (PRNewswire)

The officials also reviewed ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria and discussed the UAE's steadfast commitment to support the people of both countries during this challenging time.He underscored the UAE's dedication to deepen cooperation with the US to address climate change ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place in Dubai in November 2023.Sheikh Abdullah also met Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. He highlighted the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith center featuring a mosque, church, and synagogue, which was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi yesterday, and will start to welcome visitors from 1st March 2023.

Tim Lenderking, US Special Envoy for Yemen, briefed Sheikh Abdullah on US efforts to address the crisis in Yemen. The two officials stressed the need to reach a peaceful solution that would alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Senator Ben Cardin (MD) and discussed close UAE-US cooperation in key areas,The meetings were attended by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.

CONTACT:

Lamiyae Jbari

ljbari@uaeembassy-usa.org

202 243 2464

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials and Congressional leaders. (PRNewswire)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials and Congressional leaders. (PRNewswire)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials and Congressional leaders. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates