Fucare Bike to Launch Extended Battery Libra Model

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fucare Bike, the fast-growing e-bike brand known for its safety, has launched a new version of its best-selling model, the Libra series. The new e-bike delivers a new level of practicality and functionality with the launch of a next-generation battery upgrade. The Libra series has been available at the company's official website www.fucarebike.com, with the upgraded version to be available from the end of February 2023.

New Arrival Fucare Libra Full Suspension E-bike (PRNewswire)

The Fucare Bike engineering team has delivered on a 750W high-speed brushless motor, packing 1000W of peak power and 80Nm of maximum torque, meaning even the most challenging of slopes are no match for the two-wheeler. The LG battery brings automotive-grade power cells to the e-bike industry, along with a smart controller that features an ST chip. With this and the upgraded battery, the company has extended the range of the Libra series from 35-50 miles to 50-65 miles, with a maximum speed of 32Mph possible.

The Libra series includes a full shock system to improve the rider's experience on bumpy or uneven roads. The model's adjustable ride height and handlebars provide convenience and ease in locating a comfortable angle for longer journeys. The model has 20" X4.0 fat tires that effectively drown out light bumps and gravel service interruptions. The seat is filled with high-resilience foam, which effectively reduces the sensation of riding fatigue and allows riders to cruise for longer periods.

Safety is where the Libra series truly excels. With the super load capacity of the bridge frame, coupled with the excellent grip capability of the all-terrain tires and a full shock system that truly packs a punch, the two-wheeler can deliver riders to their destination in the safest way possible. The model also comes equipped with LED high-brightness headlights and taillights (including brake lights) as standard, while the reflectors that are embedded in the wheels make night riding all the little bit safer.

The Libra series' ergonomic design and aesthetic look great while also being practical. The BMX-style handlebars put all the power at the fingertips of the rider. They also have access to a ton of data covering operations from a 4.8-inch-wide color screen planted like a dashboard next to the handlebars. Riders can also feel the convenience of integrated buttons to shift between the seven gears, switch on the lights, and activate other functions at a touch. The Libra also comes with an embedded USB charging port, allaying charging anxiety for those users looking for long-term outdoor use.

Riders' customer service experience with Fucare Bike does not end when they receive their e-bikes with power, comfort, safety, and ease-of-use features. The company is committed to providing high-quality bikes at reasonable prices to riders worldwide, always putting the customer first. Fucare Bike offers excellent customer service and high-quality products, as evidenced by the one-year warranty on all purchases, and the same level of quality is applied to after-sales services. While aftersales problems are few and far between with Fucare Bike products, the after-sales team is always ready to resolve any issues as quickly as possible. They are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, reachable via email or on the company's website at www.fucarebike.com.

About Fucare Bike

Established in 2019, Fucare Bike is one of the fastest-growing e-bike brands in the United States. Having launched its independently developed best-selling Gemini series and Libra series, Fucare Bike plans to launch more models in 2023. The brand's mission is to create exceptional riding experiences for riders worldwide and to make electric transportation more accessible to the masses. Fucare Bike prioritizes quality, power, and comfort while maintaining affordability. Each of its models was tested for over 10,000 miles under real-world riding conditions, as well as over 200,000 mainframe vibrations before launch.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fucare Bike