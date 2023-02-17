FLOCK INVESTS IN DATA SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOCK Specialty Finance announces a strategic investment in technology and human capital related to data-driven insights and innovation. "Our investment in an analytical platform is foundational to our commitment to provide best-in-class support to our customers and our investors. The FLOCK analytics platform enables operational efficiencies, improved insights, and opportunities for data-driven innovation. To support and implement this vision, we have made two new strategic hires," Michael Flock, Founder and CEO stated.

Jennifer Priestley , Ph.D., Chief Data Officer . Jennifer will have responsibility for the data platform which supports Flock's business processes, analytics, and market insights. She will oversee automation of operational processes as well as data security and cybersecurity protocols. Her background as a Professor of Statistics and Data Science at Kennesaw State University for almost 20 years and developer of the country's first Ph.D. program in Data Science has made her uniquely qualified to help FLOCK become a leader in translating data into information to drive value. Prior to her career in academia, Jennifer held positions with VISA EU in London , MasterCard International, and Accenture. Jennifer holds a B.S. from Georgia Tech , an MBA from Pennsylvania State University , and a Ph.D. in Decision Sciences from Georgia State University.





Will Bowers , Senior Data Scientist. Will has nearly a decade of experience in data science. His background and proven success in data engineering, analytics and business intelligence will contribute to the successful development of data-driven solutions for underwriting, portfolio management, and internal FLOCK financial processes. He was the Senior Manager of Performance Data and Analytics with Credigy before coming to FLOCK. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia .

"These strategic investments in our organization allow us to continue to drive value in the marketplace, bring deeper analytical insights, and enrich our customers' use of capital. FLOCK intends to become the nerve center of capital, data, and expertise for the middle market of debt buyers. Our enhanced investment in human capital and in technology is evidence of our strategy," Michael Flock added.

