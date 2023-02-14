iHerb Supports American Heart Month With Wealth of Expert Content on Supporting Cardiovascular Health

The eCommerce Platform Is Leveraging its Ultra-Popular Wellness Blog, Read By Millions, to Educate on Healthy Heart Habits

"Our heart is an incredible organ. In an average lifetime, it beats steadily over 2.5 billion times and pumps a stunning 100 billion gallons of blood through our body! The importance of supporting heart health is obvious. Knowing this, iHerb is ramping up efforts to educate consumers on the many effective ways to support heart health through diet, lifestyle, and the proper use of heart-healthy dietary supplements." Dr. Michael Murray, iHerb's Chief Scientific Advisor.

The following are suggestions to help support cardiovascular health , which you can read in full on the iHerb blog , an excellent resource for all things health and wellness.

1. Exercise: A regular exercise routine, specifically a combination of resistance or weight training and aerobic exercises, has been shown to benefit heart health. Studies demonstrate that exercise helps to enhance the function of mitochondria, improve the integrity of arteries, and even release myokines, small proteins that may help improve muscle function, including heart muscle.

2. Proper Nutrition: Research shows that some nutrient-dense, heart-healthy diets may be more beneficial in supporting heart health than others. One of those diets is the Mediterranean diet that consists of whole grains, vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, olive oil, and fruits.

3. Stress Reduction: Reducing stress may be one way to support heart health, such as having a daily meditation or mindfulness practice.

4. Using Nutrients to Support Heart Health: Dietary supplements such as antioxidants and phytochemicals may help support heart health. For example, CoQ10, Beet Root Extract, Amino Acids and Omega 3-6-9. For the full list of recommended supplements, visit the full blog post!

More healthy living guidance, specifically in support of American Heart Month, from iHerb's team of health contributors can be found at https://www.iherb.com/blog/heart-health . Launched in 2017, iHerb's blog has over 1,500 articles from over 100 credentialed contributors, from M.D.s and N.D.s to Dermatologists, Registered Dietitians, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists, and more – garnering over 10 million visitors in 2022 alone.

