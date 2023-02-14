"COME ON & GET IT", THE NEW ALBUM FROM VOCAL PROVOCATEUR JUDITH OWEN, CELEBRATES THE MUSIC OF THE "UNSUNG BADASS" LADIES OF JAZZ AND BLUES

Recently the Focus of a Story on NPR/Weekend Edition, the Album Features A Cornucopia Of New Orleans Finest Musicians

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delicious, delightful, bodacious, brave, insightful, seductive and fun - just some of the many adjectives one might use to describe Judith Owen's fascinating and alluring new album, "Come On & Get It," releasing via London's Twanky Records. The release of "Come On & Get It" is being accompanied by select tour dates worldwide including stops in London (the Omeira), Paris (Duc des Lombards) & TSF's You & The Night & The Music at Salle Pleyel - Paris, New York City (APAP), the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and more.

Judith Owen “Come On & Get It” (PRNewswire)

Early May will also see the release of a deluxe vinyl version of "Come On & Get It" (with two bonus tracks) and a deluxe digital version featuring five bonus tracks. The release of the deluxe vinyl versions will coincide with Owen's highly-anticipated performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 6th, as well as a comprehensive tour being planned for the US later this year.

The JazzFest performance follows a series of critically-acclaimed and packed shows in Judith's home town of New Orleans at Snug Harbor, Preservation Hall, The Toulouse Theater and a benefit evening at the Orpheum Theater for the Innocence Project New Orleans. This Spring/Summer sees Owen and her band of Gentlemen Callers at Jamie Cullum's BBC Radio 2 Cheltenham Jazz Fest, Nice Jazz Festival, the Perigeux Jazz Festival in France, a run at the Blue Note in Milan and the Ascona Jazz Cat Club in Switzerland.

Owen, who originally hails from Wales in the UK but now calls New Orleans home, conceived of the project as a result of her childhood fascination with the Jazz music of some of the so-called "pioneering but oft forgotten women" of the Jazz and Blues world including Julia Lee, Blossom Dearie and Nellie Lutcher - who she discovered hidden on the shelves of her father's record collection alongside the likes of Oscar Peterson and Jelly Roll Morton. Captivated and enchanted by these "unapologetic" chanteuses of the 40's/50's, who were singing about sex - and enjoying it at a time when women were meant to sing about romance - Owen made it her mission to dig deep and find out more from both a musical and historical perspective. The result is "Come On & Get It," the most joyful, uplifting, and empowering project to emerge out of Covid; a throw-back with a fresh feel complete with a look and style that speaks of all those delectable, hugely entertaining women who broke the glass ceiling with their stiletto heels and were ever so proud of it!

Recorded at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans (where else could you hear such greasy joy that speaks of Storyville and Burlesque?), "Come On & Get It" features a stellar cast of musicians including Jason Marsalis, Donald Harrison Jr., Charlie Gabriel, Nicholas Payton, David Torkanowsky, Kevin Louis, Evan Christopher, Ricardo Pascal and many more. The new album has already gained over 1 Million streams and more than 600,000 video views.

Official Music Videos

Album Assets

