Alzheimer's Burden Demands Policy Solutions, New Paper Explains

Alliance for Patient Access white paper calls for innovation and access for the 6 million Americans with Alzheimer's disease

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease, a new white paper from the Alliance for Patient Access explains why policy solutions are critically needed to encourage innovation, treatment access and caregiving solutions. The Alliance for Patient Access is a national nonprofit network of policy-minded health care providers.

Alliance for Patient Access logo. (PRNewswire)

A Disease with a Growing Impact

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, and 11 million – mostly family and close friends – act as caregivers. Altogether, Alzheimer's costs society roughly $300 billion annually.

As society ages, the paper explains, the burden of Alzheimer's will only grow. By 2050, about 12 million Americans are expected to have the disease. And inevitably, this will lead to greater costs to society.

Bold Public Policy is Needed

Policy reform should focus on improving patients' access to innovative treatments and effective care, the paper explains. Solutions include:

Ongoing research . Funds can be invested for more research into disease-modifying medications, and insurers can ensure they're accessible to patients as they become available.

Better coverage . Health plans can improve coverage for screenings, like PET scans and blood biomarker tests, to improve patients' odds of getting a timely and accurate diagnosis.

Caregiver support . Policymakers can collaborate to better support and resource caregivers.

Long-term care solutions. Policy solutions can make both at-home care and long-term care more accessible and affordable.

Statement from Josie Cooper, executive director of the Alliance for Patient Access:

"Clinicians continue to see patients and families devastated by Alzheimer's disease. It's important for policymakers to prioritize investment and research for new treatments and to ensure appropriate access for innovative treatments as they become available."

The paper can be accessed online here.

About the Alliance for Patient Access

The Alliance for Patient Access is a national network of policy-minded health care providers who advocate for patient-centered care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alliance for Patient Access