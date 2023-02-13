Pretium Announces Promotions to Managing Director, Highlighting Firm's Emerging Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced its 2023 promotions to Managing Director, effective January 1, 2023.

"The promotions announced today highlight our deep bench of talent across the organization, our leaders' diversity of background and thought, and the important work underway at Pretium," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "We extend our congratulations to our emerging leaders, and we look forward to benefitting from their contributions as we continue to build our diversified investment platform and enhance our capabilities."

The following individuals have been promoted to Managing Director:

Michael Polsinelli , Finance

Genie Pusey , Business Development

Steve Satriano , Finance

Daniel Sikora , Residential Credit

Nishu Sood , Real Estate Research & Analytics

David Stolldorf , Capital Markets

Cheryl Zabala , Legal & Compliance

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

