Innovaccer's Enterprise CRM Scores 96.1* in 2023 Best in KLAS Report

Innovaccer earns high marks based on high customer loyalty, product quality, and product value scores in KLAS Research's annual assessment of healthcare CRM systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Inc., the #1 data platform for value-based care and health providers, announced that the company's enterprise CRM was awarded an overall score of 96.1* by KLAS Research in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) category of the 2023 Best in KLAS report. KLAS rated Innovaccer highly in this category based on its ability to accelerate 1:1 consumer-patient relationships and help organizations to find, guide, and keep patients throughout their journey, from the first point of contact to wellness and beyond.

Innovaccer Logo (PRNewswire)

Based on feedback from healthcare executives using leading CRM solutions, and collecting customer comments on the record at both multi-site and stand-alone facilities, KLAS scored Innovaccer's Enterprise CRM 96.1* out of a possible 100. Innovaccer's KLAS score exceeds KLAS's Category average of 82 for CRM vendors, and exceeds the average of 80.3 for KLAS-rated products overall.

Innovaccer also earned "A+" ratings in four of the six Customer Experience Pillars KLAS studies, including Culture, Loyalty, Relationship, and Value. Innovaccer also earned an "A" rating in the Operations and Product pillars. In the end, Innovaccer earned A-level top scores across all six categories.

Innovaccer helps unify a person's health record with the industry's #1 data platform for health providers. Innovaccer's data backbone allows marketers, access, strategists, and value-based care teams to build connected and consistent consumer-patient experiences, and then humanize those experiences with enriched 360-degree customer profiles based on longitudinal patient records. This enables healthcare organizations to transform a person's overall level of engagement using the industry's first enterprise CRM solution to deliver both consumer and clinically-contextualized messaging through a fully embedded and automated communication engine.

"Innovaccer's enterprise CRM is truly a first-of-a-kind for healthcare, and these exceptional KLAS scores reflect our exceptional capabilities, our commitment to being a true partner, and our customer's satisfaction with our solution and vision," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "They testify to our constant drive to accelerate success for customers who want to go beyond traditional approaches and engage with patients on their terms. This score also validates our view that being 100% consumer-centric and 100% value-driven is the right path for healthcare now and in the future. We thank KLAS for carrying out this insightful analysis and ranking our efforts to empower providers to give consumers the highest quality health experiences possible, while strengthening the bottom line with net new growth, and giving the marketing team a massive new seat at the revenue table."

The Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, of which these CRM scores are a part, is an annual assessment to help healthcare professionals evaluate best-in-market technologies. It recognizes software and services vendors who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The report also signifies the commitment and partnership that vendors should provide to the industry.

KLAS collects performance data to assess vendors using two methods over a period of 12 months. The first method involves a series of direct product/vendor evaluations completed by healthcare provider organizations. The second method involves in-depth, confidential interviews with healthcare providers and payers to gather their insights into specific strengths, weaknesses, and future expectations for each product. Based on the voice of the customer, KLAS rankings are the gold standard for assessing vendor excellence.

"Innovaccer's customer management is superior to other vendors' customer management, and that makes Innovaccer better," said a Director interviewed by KLAS in January 2023. "Their product is customized to each of their clients, and Innovaccer gets to know their clients' spaces. We have a good partnership with Innovaccer when it comes to deploying things and understanding requirements. The vendor brings in individuals as needed, but we always have single points of contact, and we can escalate things when we need to. Those things differentiate Innovaccer from other vendors."

2023 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Professional Services report is available now to KLAS subscribers. For more information about Innovaccer's Enterprise CRM, visit www.innovaccer.com.

*Scores based on limited data

About KLAS Research



KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS in 2022 and 2023, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovaccer