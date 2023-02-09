United States Marine Corps Major General (Ret.) Melvin G. Spiese Joins Leonid Capital Management Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEONID Capital Management ('LCM'), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, is pleased to announce today that U.S. Marine Corps Major General (Retired) Melvin Spiese has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

LEONID (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more excited to have General Spiese join the board at Leonid," said Founding Partner Chris Lay. "As a highly decorated general, his reputation, experience, and service to our country will be enormously helpful to our decision making. General Spiese's appointment is a clear signal of our commitment to strengthening and reinforcing the National Security contracting ecosystems."

Major General Spiese was commissioned via the NROTC program after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in May of 1976. His final assignment on active duty was Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Commanding General, 1st Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Prior to this assignment, he commanded the Marine Corps' Training and Education Command, and had command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twenty-Nine Palms, California. In 2005, he served as the Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Assessments at the U.S. European Command.

Integral to his role at LCM, General Spiese seeks to provide particular support and awareness to Families of serving members of the Armed Forces, and transforming the narrative and paradigm for transitioning service members. General Spiese has served as a member of the Armed Services YMCA board of directors, an organization dedicated to supporting military families and junior enlisted service members. He is working with several businesses to redefine employment needs and service member assessments to focus on talent and proven personal and professional development over narrow military skills. General Spiese is also working with the University of Illinois Chez Veteran Center, a part of the College of Applied Health Science, in a similar manner for departing service members transitioning to higher education.

About Leonid Capital Management

LEONID is the leading financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID offers advance financing on all government contracts, including SBIR and STTRs, and can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses. Learn more at leonidfinance.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEONID