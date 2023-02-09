The food solutions Company partnered with Convoy of Hope to ship bottled water and diapers overseas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its donation of bottled water and baby diapers to survivors of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes that are estimated to have killed more than 20,000 people. Non-profit organization Convoy of Hope is facilitating the distribution of items to those in need.

SpartanNash Donates Two Truckloads of Critical Supplies for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Survivors (PRNewswire)

"We feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible." —SpartanNash CEO

"The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "Serving and creating solutions are embedded in our corporate identity, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help. We will continue to monitor the need in this area, and we once again invite our supplier community to join us in providing support."

In 2022, SpartanNash provided $1 million in product donations and financial aid to the people of Ukraine, in addition to supporting survivors of other disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky. The Company routinely partners with Convoy of Hope to get supplies into the hands of those most in need following a disaster.

"As we see the devastation following those powerful earthquakes in the Middle East, Convoy of Hope is pleased to be working, again, with SpartanNash to get life-sustaining essentials to people in need," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. "Convoy is so grateful for the generosity of SpartanNash to make a real difference in the lives of people. As a Company, they have demonstrated time and time again that they lead with kindness."

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

