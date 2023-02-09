Saks Debuts Spring Campaign featuring Actress and Producer Emma Roberts

The luxury retailer held an exclusive event to celebrate the campaign and kick off New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, announces its spring 2023 campaign starring actress, producer, and star of the new hit film Maybe I Do, Emma Roberts. Told through a surrealist lens with bold and saturated colors, the campaign celebrates the spirit of individuality and inspires customers to express their identities through luxury fashion they can wear anytime and anywhere.

The campaign showcases an unparalleled assortment of spring fashion and accessories from both iconic brands and emerging designers in unique content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms. Interviews with cover-star Emma Roberts appear on The Edit , the Saks online editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration, on Saks' social media channels, and in Saks' Spring 2023 Fashion Book.

"As the leading voice in luxury fashion, Saks is committed to inspiring our customers through unique and compelling content," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "This season, we are thrilled to bring the best of spring fashion to life on our digital platform and beyond through our campaign featuring the incredibly talented and multifaceted Emma Roberts. Emma shares Saks' relatable approach to luxury fashion and we know her fresh perspective on everyday dressing will resonate with our customers."

To celebrate the campaign launch and the kick-off of New York Fashion Week, Saks hosted an exclusive event at the Jazz Club at Aman New York located in New York's historic Crown Building on Wednesday, February 8. The party was co-hosted by Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Emma Roberts, and featured high-energy performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX and Grammy-nominated bounce artist and performer, Big Freedia.

SPRING FASHION AT SAKS

Each season, Saks showcases the biggest trends and most sought-after styles that are breaking through the fashion scene in the Saks It List. Top trends for the spring 2023 season include: Bare It All, Minimalist Tailoring, Utility Dressing, Clear Sequins, Head-to-Toe Denim, and the Carryall Tote Bag. Customers can explore the season's trending styles and tips on how to wear them on the Saks It List, available on Saks.com .

"Saks remains focused on delivering a fresh and inspiring assortment of luxury fashion that serves every aspect of our clients' unique lifestyles," noted Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "Each season, we present the best and latest ready-to-wear and accessories for every occasion from both established brands and emerging designers. This spring, we are excited for our customers to discover new pieces they'll want to wear all the time on Saks.com and in Saks Fifth Avenue stores."

EMMA ROBERTS FOR SAKS

Shot by Ukrainian-American photographer Sasha Samsonova at the Hearst House in Los Angeles, Emma Roberts can be seen wearing a selection of the season's top looks from Saks, including a playful sequin strapless dress by Brandon Maxwell, a matching floral set by Christopher John Rogers, and platform sandals by Prada. Styled by Brit Elkin and Kara Smith, Emma also sports ready-to-wear and accessories by Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, CELINE, Ferragamo and Saks Fifth Avenue Collection.

In an exclusive interview on The Edit , Emma discusses how she incorporates this season's top trends into her everyday wardrobe and how she has adapted her personal style to dress for the many aspects of her busy life. In videos on the Saks Instagram ( @saks ) and YouTube ( Saks ) channels, Emma shares her favorite spring styles from Saks for several day-to-day events in her life including a Belletrist book club meeting, a wrap party, a day on set as a producer, and a Sunday with her son.

To further amplify the campaign, Saks is partnering with digital fashion publication Who What Wear on an online feature showcasing Emma's must-have spring selections from Saks and will run ads in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and The New York Times.

On her must-have item to wear all the time, Emma shares: "Anything leopard. At any point in time, no matter what season it is, everyone should have at least one leopard item in their rotation whether it's a jacket, a shoe or even a great pair of leopard print jeans." On how her personal style has evolved since becoming a mother, Emma adds: "It's always hard to describe your own style because the way people see you and the way you see yourself can be so different. I'm trying to have more fun with fashion. I think there are times to be serious with it – and then times to just really mix it up."

