Ovative Hires VP Eric Gohs to Raise the Bar with First Party Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, an independent media and measurement firm, named their newest Vice President of Consulting, Eric Gohs, out of Columbus, Ohio. Gohs will lead Ovative clients through innovative problem-solving to help them understand, analyze, and activate their first-party data and create more seamless customer experiences.

Gohs has 25 years of experience creating and leading high-performing teams at top brands, including Lands' End, Express, Ann Taylor, LOFT, CDW, and Lane Bryant. He has spearheaded digital transformations across these organizations including e-commerce and mobile strategy, customer segmentation and personalization, advanced measurement, media activation, and more. He will report to Jo Hamburge, SVP of Consulting at Ovative.

"One of the biggest opportunities facing our clients is the ability to harness first party data – to determine customer and audience segments, develop marketing and activation strategies, and ultimately, grow customer engagement and enterprise revenue. I am very excited for the expertise Eric brings to our strong team, and I am confident our clients and team will benefit greatly from his leadership." - Jo Hamburge, SVP of Consulting

Gohs' role will help Ovative transform the measure of marketing success. Ovative created a new approach to measure and optimize marketing investment, called Enterprise Marketing Return, replacing ROAS as the gold standard media metric. When moving from ROAS to EMR, clients remix between 25-40% of their marketing spend, and within the first 12 months experience a 25% increase in return. This is a powerful unlock for Ovative's new VP of Consulting, as Gohs will work to diagnose and solve business problems and marketing challenges that prevent clients from accelerating enterprise growth.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Ovative at this time of amazing growth for the team. As a former client for six years, I know firsthand how working with Ovative can unlock value for an organization. I'm eager to build on that foundation and help our clients evolve and transform their digital IQ while realizing greater potential in their businesses." - Eric Gohs, VP of Consulting

Ovative is home to a national team of industry experts. Gohs is no exception, having spoken nationally at SXSW, Shop.org, and many other industry conferences and currently serves on the advisory board of CommerceNext. We are proud to welcome Eric Gohs' perspective to Ovative.

Ovative Group is an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable marketing performance. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative brings media, measurement, and consulting together under one roof to measure the holistic impact of marketing on clients' total business using its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). Ovative's team of marketing experts serves as a trusted partner for its national world class client base of marketing leaders across many industries. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com or follow Ovative on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

