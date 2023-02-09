MasterClass Announces Reddit Cofounder and Seven Seven Six Founder Alexis Ohanian to Teach Building Your Startup

Teaches tried-and-true strategies to kickstart business ideas

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that cofounder and former executive chair of Reddit and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian will teach a class on building your startup. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

"As a cofounder of Reddit, Alexis has a unique perspective in creating a product used by hundreds of millions of people," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, members will learn actionable lessons on how to devise new ideas."

In his class, Ohanian will demystify the word "entrepreneur," explaining that being an entrepreneur is a mindset as much as a practice. He will teach members how to test their business ideas before launching and pitch their ideas to investors, including selling themselves in addition to their concept. As a bonus for MasterClass members, Ohanian will provide insight on his resignation from the board of Reddit, which he did in protest following the murder of George Floyd, and his request that his seat be filled by a person of color. Through this journey, he will also expand on founding his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. Members will leave the class inspired to take risks, pursue their passions and carve out their own professional path no matter the industry.

"I believe that my purpose is to help another generation do even better than I did," Ohanian said. "I will share everything I've learned to teach members how to take their own ideas and turn them into successful businesses that make the world a better place."

Ohanian is a tech founder and venture capitalist. He's written a national bestselling book, Without Their Permission, and cofounded Reddit, one of the largest websites in the U.S. currently valued at more than $10B. In 2020 he founded Seven Seven Six, a new firm built like a technology company that deploys venture capital with over $769M assets under management. In 2022 he launched the 776 Foundation to support marginalized individuals and announced a $20M commitment to climate action through his new 776 Fellowship Program. Ohanian is also an advocate for paid family leave and the lead founding investor of the NWSL's Angel City Football Club.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 180+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers.

