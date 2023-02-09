Health Carousel 3X Winner of ClearlyRated Best of Staffing

CINCINNATI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected providers of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards from ClearlyRated for the 3rd year in a row! Health Carousel brands Health Carousel Travel Nursing and Allied Travel (3X winners) and Health Carousel Locum Tenens (8X winners) each received honors for providing superior service to their clients and candidates and Health Carousel International (3x winner) received honors for client satisfaction.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and talent. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We are proud and humbled to receive this recognition once again from our clients and healthcare professionals," says Health Carousel COO Erik Schumann. "It reaffirms our commitment to win both in our business mission and our social mission of improving lives and making healthcare work better. These results reflect our dedication to listening and responding to the critical feedback so we can ensure the best experience for all involved."

Quick facts:

Health Carousel brands received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.6% of their clients

Health Carousel Travel Nursing received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 86.8% of their nurses received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 86.8% of their nurses

Health Carousel Locum Tenens received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 85.4% of their physicians & advanced practice providers. received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 85.4% of their physicians & advanced practice providers.

By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, Health Carousel is helping America's hospitals to serve their communities and fulfilling their vision to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed. To date, Health Carousel has impacted more than 10.5 million patient lives.

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of workforce solutions and healthcare staffing solutions including travel nursing, locum tenens, and international healthcare providers.

In 2022, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) as one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms, largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact pr@healthcarousel.com .

