TrueCar to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results in Stockholder Letter on February 22

Live call and webcast will occur on February 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close, in a stockholder letter that will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com .

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a call on Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible through TrueCar's Investor Relations website.

TrueCar Fourth Quarter 2022 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

Thursday, February 23, 2023





Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)





Dial-In:

1-877-870-4263 (domestic)

1-412-317-0790 (international)





Webcast:

Use this LINK to register for the live webcast







An archived version of the call will be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

