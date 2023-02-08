GRONK (& HIS GOOD BOY RALPHIE) PARTNER WITH ANIVIVE, THE NEXT-GEN ANIMAL HEALTH COMPANY ACCELERATING RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND ACCESS TO CRITICALLY NEEDED NEW PET MEDICINES IN THE U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences today announced its partnership with 4-Time Super Bowl Champion and 5-Time NFL Pro-Bowler Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, who is investing in the pet health start-up and raising awareness about the importance of new pet medicines, including a vaccine for Valley Fever.

Named 2022 Best Animal Health Company in North America by S&P Global, Anivive's mission is to accelerate the development of and access to new, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. The company is currently developing an anti-fungal vaccine, which may become the first anti-fungal vaccine ever approved for any species. The application of this vaccine could help more than 30 million dogs who are at risk for Valley Fever – a systemic, fungal disease impacting humans and animals most commonly in Arizona and throughout the Southwest, although the geographic range is expanding as a result of climate change.

Gronkowski, who played college football for the University of Arizona, has seen the impact of Valley Fever in the region. As the proud pet parent to his French Bulldog Ralphie, he is advocating for pets and their owners to have access to affordable and innovative care that addresses illnesses like these.

"The more I learned about Anivive, the more I fell in love with their mission," said Gronkowski. "I wanted to be a part of saving pets lives with a company that is making treatments that have never been done before. And they are making it affordable for pet owners which is huge! I rarely invest in things, but this is something I am passionate about and really believe in."

"Rob shares our passion to help pets live happy, healthy and longer lives," said Dylan Balsz, Anivive founder & CEO. "We're excited for his support, and proud that we're able to develop and deliver life-saving treatments for overlooked diseases in pets."

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive is a pet health company at the intersection of biotech, AI, software, and veterinary medicine. Focusing on three key therapeutic platforms; Fungal, Oncology, and Infectious Disease, our proprietary software platform accelerates the delivery of new, affordable treatments for various life-threatening diseases in pets. For more information, please visit www.anivive.com.

