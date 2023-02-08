Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

- Fourth-quarter 2022 GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share; operating earnings of $1.06 per share
- Full year 2022 GAAP net income of $1.09 per share; operating earnings of $4.11 per share
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced unaudited net loss determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, of $42 million ($0.07 per share) compared with net income of $1.3 billion ($1.63 per share) for the same period in 2021, with net income of $994 million ($1.09 per share) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared with net income of $3.3 billion ($3.98 per share) for the same period in 2021.
Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, were $903 million ($1.06 per share), compared to operating earnings of $752 million ($0.90 per share) for the same period in 2021. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, were $3.5 billion ($4.11 per share) compared with operating earnings of $3.2 billion ($3.86 per share) for the same period in 2021.
Differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include an impairment of certain nonregulated solar generation facilities, the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, regulated asset retirements and other adjustments.
Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.
Guidance
Dominion Energy expects first-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.97 to $1.12 per share.
Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings
Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.
In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.
About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forecasted operating earnings first-quarter 2023 and beyond that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the direct and indirect impacts of implementing recommendations resulting from the business review announced in November 2022; unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; risks and uncertainties that may impact the ability to develop and construct the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Commercial Project within the currently proposed timeline, or at all, and consistent with current cost estimates along with the ability to recover such costs from customers; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental strategy and compliance, including cost related to climate change; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; the effectiveness to which existing economic hedging instruments mitigate fluctuations in currency exchange rates of the Euro and Danish Krone associated with certain fixed price contracts for the major offshore construction and equipment components of the CVOW Commercial Project; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dominion Energy, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income *
Unaudited (GAAP Based)
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenue
$ 4,913
$ 3,880
$ 17,174
$ 13,964
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases
1,086
628
3,711
2,368
Purchased electric capacity
14
8
59
70
Purchased gas
597
418
1,582
1,083
Other operations and maintenance1
2,436
1,037
6,473
4,037
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
710
645
2,830
2,478
Other taxes
204
207
923
909
Total operating expenses
5,047
2,943
15,578
10,945
Income (loss) from operations
(134)
937
1,596
3,019
Other income (expense)2
339
487
423
1,433
Interest and related charges
416
376
966
1,354
Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
(211)
1,048
1,053
3,098
Income tax expense (benefit)
(175)
225
68
425
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
(36)
823
985
2,673
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interests
(6)
522
9
641
Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$ (42)
$ 1,345
$ 994
$ 3,314
Noncontrolling interests
-
4
-
26
Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy
$ (42)
$ 1,341
$ 994
$ 3,288
Reported Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted
$ (0.06)
$ 0.99
$ 1.08
$ 3.19
Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted
(0.01)
0.64
0.01
0.79
Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted
$ (0.07)
$ 1.63
$ 1.09
$ 3.98
Average shares outstanding, diluted
833.7
811.0
824.8
808.5
1)Includes impairment of assets and other charges (benefits) and losses (gains) on sales of assets.
2)Includes earnings from equity method investees.
*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the
Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings
Unaudited
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ (42)
$ 1,341
$ (1,383)
Pre-tax loss (income)2
1,255
(761)
2,016
Income tax2
(310)
172
(482)
Adjustments to reported earnings
945
(589)
1,534
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 903
$ 752
$ 151
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
433
455
(22)
Gas Distribution
211
185
26
Dominion Energy South Carolina
97
100
(3)
Contracted Assets
93
58
35
Corporate and Other
69
(46)
115
$ 903
$ 752
$ 151
Earnings Per Share (EPS):3
REPORTED EARNINGS 1
$ (0.07)
$ 1.63
$ (1.70)
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
1.13
(0.73)
1.86
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 1.06
$ 0.90
$ 0.16
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
0.52
0.56
(0.04)
Gas Distribution
0.25
0.23
0.02
Dominion Energy South Carolina
0.12
0.12
-
Contracted Assets
0.11
0.07
0.04
Corporate and Other
0.06
(0.08)
0.14
$ 1.06
$ 0.90
$ 0.16
Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
834.1
811.0
(millions, except earnings per share)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ 994
$ 3,288
$ (2,294)
Pre-tax loss (income)2
3,127
(26)
3,153
Income tax2
(616)
(71)
(545)
Adjustments to reported earnings
2,511
(97)
2,608
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 3,505
$ 3,191
$ 314
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
2,008
1,919
89
Gas Distribution
697
600
97
Dominion Energy South Carolina
505
437
68
Contracted Assets
335
431
(96)
Corporate and Other
(40)
(196)
156
$ 3,505
$ 3,191
$ 314
Earnings Per Share (EPS):3
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ 1.09
$ 3.98
$ (2.89)
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
3.02
(0.12)
3.14
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 4.11
$ 3.86
$ 0.25
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
2.44
2.37
0.07
Gas Distribution
0.85
0.74
0.11
Dominion Energy South Carolina
0.61
0.54
0.07
Contracted Assets
0.41
0.53
(0.12)
Corporate and Other
(0.20)
(0.32)
0.12
$ 4.11
$ 3.86
$ 0.25
Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
833.0
808.5
1)
Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
2)
Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find
"GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
3)
The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive
Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2022 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2022 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2022)
The $3.1 billion pre-tax net loss of the adjustments included in 2022 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
- $51 million net market loss associated with $559 million from nuclear decommissioning trusts offset by $508 million in economic hedging activities.
- $1.5 billion charge associated with the impairment of certain nonregulated solar generation facilities.
- $830 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges, including $404M of charges for certain Virginia Power fuel and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) compliance costs deemed recovered through base rates, $243 million associated with the settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review and $167 million for dismantling costs associated with the early retirement of certain Virginia Power fossil-fuel generation facilities.
- $649 million loss associated with the sale of Kewaunee nuclear power station.
- $125 million of storm damage and restoration costs primarily associated with storms in Virginia Power's service territory.
(millions, except per share amounts)
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
YTD 20223
Reported earnings
$711
($453)
$778
($42)
$994
Adjustments to reported earnings 1:
Pre-tax loss (income)
255
1,383
234
1,255
3,127
Income tax
34
(272)
(68)
(310)
(616)
289
1,111
166
945
2,511
Operating earnings
$1,000
$658
$944
$903
$3,505
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
832.0
832.5
833.2
834.1
833.0
Reported earnings per share 2
$0.83
($0.58)
$0.91
($0.07)
$1.09
Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2
0.35
1.35
0.20
1.13
3.02
Operating earnings per share 2
$1.18
$0.77
$1.11
$1.06
$4.11
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
YTD 2022
Pre-tax loss (income):
Net loss (gain) on NDT funds
$125
$454
$112
($132)
$559
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities
(4)
(193)
24
(335)
(508)
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment
(25)
3
3
2
(17)
Nonregulated asset impairments and other charges*
-
-
-
1,511
1,511
Regulated asset retirements and other charges
65
470
112
183
830
Sale of Kewaunee
-
649
-
-
649
Storm damage and restoration costs
94
-
-
31
125
Sale of Hope Gas, Inc.
-
-
(17)
(5)
(22)
$255
$1,383
$234
$1,255
$3,127
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings **
(53)
(275)
22
(310)
(616)
Deferred taxes associated with Hope Gas, Inc. divestiture4
87
3
(90)
-
-
$34
($272)
($68)
($310)
($616)
*
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Dominion Energy determined that its nonregulated solar generation assets within the Contracted Assets segment were
**
Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes,
2)
The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive
3)
YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference.
4)
Represents deferred taxes related to the basis in Hope Gas, Inc.'s stock that reversed when the sale closed in the third quarter of 2022. This charge is
Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2021 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2021 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2021)
The $26 million pre-tax net gain of the adjustments included in 2021 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
- $308 million net market benefit associated with $568 million from the nuclear decommissioning trusts offset by $260 million in economic hedging activities.
- $829 million of net income from discontinued operations, including $685 million associated with the sale of Questar Pipelines.
- $564 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges, including $266 million associated with the settlement of the South Carolina electric rate case, primarily for the write-off of regulatory assets for debt repurchased in 2019, $186 million associated with the settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review and $77 million for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears pursuant to Virginia's 2021 budget process.
- $235 million of net charges associated with the sales of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities.
- $99 million of net merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily for litigation charges.
- $77 million of net charges associated with workplace realignment, primarily related to a corporate office lease termination.
- $68 million of storm damage and restoration costs associated with ice storms in Virginia Power's service territory.
(millions, except per share amounts)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
YTD 20213
Reported earnings
$ 1,008
$ 285
$ 654
$ 1,341
$ 3,288
Adjustments to reported earnings1:
Pre-tax loss (income)
(152)
474
413
(761)
(26)
Income tax
37
(131)
(149)
172
(71)
(115)
343
264
(589)
(97)
Operating earnings
$ 893
$ 628
$ 918
$ 752
$ 3,191
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
805.9
806.6
810.0
811.0
808.5
Reported earnings per share2
$ 1.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.79
$ 1.63
$ 3.98
Adjustments to reported earnings per share2
(0.14)
0.43
0.32
(0.73)
(0.12)
Operating earnings per share2
$ 1.09
$ 0.76
$ 1.11
$ 0.90
$ 3.86
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
YTD 2021
Pre-tax loss (income):
Net (gain) loss on NDT funds
$ (134)
$ (194)
$ 19
$ (259)
$ (568)
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities
(278)
291
284
(37)
260
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment
(35)
(30)
(59)
(705)
(829)
Regulated asset retirements and other charges
100
278
119
67
564
Sales of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities
-
-
23
212
235
Merger litigation and integration charges
71
48
8
(28)
99
Workplace realignment
71
-
17
(11)
77
Storm damage and restoration costs
51
17
-
-
68
Kewaunee decommissioning revision
-
44
-
-
44
Other
2
20
2
-
24
$ (152)
$ 474
$ 413
$ (761)
$ (26)
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings*
37
(131)
(140)
204
(30)
Other
-
-
(9)
(32)
(41)
$ 37
$ (131)
$ (149)
$ 172
$ (71)
* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes,
such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated
annual effective tax rate.
2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred
securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No
adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, June 30 or September 30 or for the three and twelve months ended December 31.
During each quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million
associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. In addition, the
fourth quarter of 2021 includes $3 million of preferred dividends associated with the Series C preferred stock issued in December 2021.
See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred
securities.
Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2022 Earnings to 2021
Preliminary, Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(millions, except EPS)
December 31,
December 31,
2022 vs. 2021
2022 vs. 2021
Increase / (Decrease)
Increase / (Decrease)
Reconciling Items
Amount
EPS
Amount
EPS
Change in reported earnings (GAAP)
($1,383)
($1.70)
($2,294)
($2.89)
Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1
2,016
3,153
Change in Income tax 1
(482)
(545)
Adjustments to reported earnings
$1,534
$1.86
$2,608
$3.14
Change in consolidated operating earnings
$151
$0.16
$314
$0.25
Dominion Energy Virginia
Weather
$20
$0.02
$21
$0.03
Customer usage and other factors
(16)
(0.02)
25
0.03
Customer-elected rate impacts
(29)
(0.03)
13
0.02
Base rate case impacts
(8)
(0.01)
(41)
(0.05)
Rider equity return
8
0.01
64
0.08
Renewable energy investment tax credits
14
0.02
65
0.08
Storm damage and service restoration
(11)
(0.01)
(17)
(0.02)
Interest expense, net
3
-
(13)
(0.02)
Other
(3)
-
(28)
(0.03)
Share dilution
(0.02)
(0.05)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
($22)
($0.04)
$89
$0.07
Gas Distribution
Weather
$1
-
$4
-
Customer usage and other factors
32
0.04
57
0.07
Base rate case impacts
(4)
(0.01)
29
0.04
Rider equity return
6
0.01
25
0.03
Interest expense, net
(9)
(0.01)
(16)
(0.02)
Other
-
-
(2)
-
Share dilution
(0.01)
(0.01)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
$26
$0.02
$97
$0.11
Dominion Energy South Carolina
Weather
$3
-
$21
$0.03
Customer usage and other factors
(13)
(0.01)
14
0.02
Customer-elected rate impacts
(1)
-
14
0.02
Base & RSA rate case impacts
3
-
22
0.03
Interest expense, net
(6)
-
(16)
(0.02)
Other
11
0.01
13
-
Share dilution
-
(0.01)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
($3)
-
$68
$0.07
Contracted Assets
Margin
$8
$0.01
$11
$0.01
Sale of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities
(1)
-
(20)
(0.02)
Planned outage costs
25
0.03
(19)
(0.02)
Renewable energy investment tax credits
-
-
(29)
(0.04)
Interest expense, net
(11)
(0.01)
(50)
(0.06)
Other
14
0.01
11
0.02
Share dilution
-
(0.01)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
$35
$0.04
($96)
($0.12)
Corporate and Other
Other
$115
$0.14
$156
$0.12
Change in contribution to operating earnings
$115
$0.14
$156
$0.12
Change in consolidated operating earnings
$151
$0.16
$314
$0.25
Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1
($1,534)
($1.86)
($2,608)
($3.14)
Change in consolidated reported earnings
($1,383)
($1.70)
($2,294)
($2.89)
1)
Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.
Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's
website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding
