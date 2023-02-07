Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Reported Operating Profit of $41 million in the fourth quarter and

$629 million for the full year reflecting resilience and business agility

Opened 1,159 net new stores in the year, laying solid foundation for growth

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Impact of COVID Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts

In the fourth quarter, there were substantial changes in COVID conditions and policies in China. In October and November, sporadic occurrences of COVID infection quickly evolved into major regional outbreaks, leading to tightened COVID-related health measures and lockdowns. The number of our stores that were either temporarily closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services increased in October and November, peaking at over 4,300 in late November.

In December, the government issued a series of new COVID response guidelines that significantly changed its COVID policies, including removing mass testing and central quarantine requirements as well as lifting travel restrictions. A massive wave of infections quickly surged in the country, spreading from major cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. The northern and western regions of China were impacted first, followed by the southern and eastern regions. Due to widespread infections, we experienced a shortage of restaurant staff which led to over 1,300 stores on average being either temporarily closed or offering limited services during December. As a significant portion of the population was either infected or chose to stay home to avoid infection, dine-in traffic declined substantially. We quickly responded to the new challenges by reallocating crew resources among stores to prioritize stores with stronger demand. Many of the stores that remained open operated with shortened operating hours and a simplified menu to streamline operations. We also addressed off-premise demand by leveraging our dedicated riders, encouraging pick-up and promoting packaged food products.

Sales in January improved sequentially, driven by the resumption of normal services at our restaurants and an earlier Chinese New Year ("CNY") holiday season, which coincided with the pivot in COVID policies. Many people traveled during the holiday for the first time since COVID began. According to government statistics, the number of domestic travelers and related tourism spending during the 7-day CNY holiday increased approximately 20% and 30% year over year, respectively, but remained over 10% and 30% below the 2019 level, respectively. Performance at our transportation and tourist locations was better than the statistics indicated. Overall same-store sales for the comparable CNY holiday also increased mid-single digit year over year, but remained below the 2019 level.

As the country enters the new phase of COVID response, we are cautiously optimistic. The overall business environment and consumer sentiment have improved but near term uncertainties remain. Consumers tend to be more careful with spending after holidays. Experiences in other countries also suggest further outbreaks following relaxation of COVID restrictions and emergence of different COVID variants are real possibilities. A portion of the population may remain cautious about going out in public, while macroeconomic factors such as an inflationary environment and softening global economic conditions may weigh on consumer spending. As such, we are staying alert in this fluid situation and planning for multiple scenarios to capture growth opportunities and mitigate risks when needed.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues decreased 9% year over year to $2.09 billion from $2.29 billion (a 2% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

Total system sales decreased 4% year over year, with decreases of 1% at KFC and 6% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

Same-store sales decreased 4% year over year, with decreases of 3% at KFC and 8% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

Opened 538 net new stores during the quarter.

Restaurant margin was 10.4%, compared with 7.5% in the prior year period.

Operating Profit decreased 94% year over year to $41 million from $633 million (a 93% decrease excluding F/X), primarily due to the non-cash re-measurement gain of $618 million from the consolidation of Hangzhou in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Operating Profit increased 152% year over year to $40 million from $16 million (a 189% increase excluding F/X).

Effective tax rate was 29.9%.

Net Income decreased 89% to $53 million from $475 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in Operating Profit.

Adjusted Net Income increased to $52 million from $11 million in the prior year period (a 137% increase excluding the net gain of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, from our mark-to-market equity investments; a 154% increase if further excluding F/X).

Diluted EPS decreased 88% to $0.13 from $1.10 in the prior year period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS increased to $0.13 from $0.03 in the prior year period (a 120% increase excluding the net gain from our mark-to-market equity investments in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively; a 140% increase if further excluding F/X).

Full Year Highlights

Total revenues decreased 3% year over year to $9.57 billion from $9.85 billion (a 1% increase excluding F/X).

Total system sales decreased 5% year over year, with decreases of 4% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

Same-store sales decreased 7% year over year, with decreases of 7% at KFC and 6% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

Total store count reached 12,947 as of December 31, 2022 , with 1,159 net new store openings during the year.

Restaurant margin was 14.1%, compared with 13.7% in the prior year.

Operating Profit decreased 55% year over year to $629 million from $1.39 billion (a 53% decrease excluding F/X), primarily due to the non-cash gain from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Hangzhou KFC in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Operating Profit decreased 17% year over year to $633 million from $766 million (a 14% decrease excluding F/X).

Effective tax rate was 30.1%.

Net Income decreased 55% to $442 million from $990 million in the prior year, primarily due to the decrease in Operating Profit, partially offset by loss from mark-to-market investments.

Adjusted Net Income decreased 15% to $446 million from $525 million in the prior year (a 19% decrease excluding the net losses of $22 million and $52 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively, from mark-to-market equity investments; a 16% decrease if further excluding F/X).

Diluted EPS decreased 54% to $1.04 from $2.28 in the prior year.

Adjusted Diluted EPS decreased 13% to $1.05 from $1.21 in the prior year (a 17% decrease excluding the net losses in 2022 and 2021, respectively, from mark-to-market equity investments; a 14% decrease if further excluding F/X).

Key Financial Results



Fourth Quarter 2022



Full Year 2022



% Change



% Change



System

Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System

Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit

Yum China (4)

(4)

+10

(94)



(5)

(7)

+10

(55)

KFC (1)

(3)

+11

+79



(4)

(7)

+11

(5)

Pizza Hut (6)

(8)

+12

(207)



(3)

(6)

+12

(36)







Fourth Quarter





Full Year (in US$ million, except per share data and percentages)









% Change













% Change



2022



2021 Reported

Ex F/X





2022



2021 Reported

Ex F/X Operating Profit $ 41

$ 633 (94)

(93)



$ 629

$ 1,386 (55)

(53) Adjusted Operating Profit(1) $ 40

$ 16 +152

+189



$ 633

$ 766 (17)

(14) Net Income $ 53

$ 475 (89)

(88)



$ 442

$ 990 (55)

(54) Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 52

$ 11 +376

+406



$ 446

$ 525 (15)

(12) Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.13

$ 1.11 (88)

(87)



$ 1.05

$ 2.34 (55)

(53) Adjusted Basic Earnings

Per Common Share(1) $ 0.13

$ 0.03 +333

+333



$ 1.06

$ 1.24 (15)

(11) Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.13

$ 1.10 (88)

(88)



$ 1.04

$ 2.28 (54)

(53) Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share(1) $ 0.13

$ 0.03 +333

+333



$ 1.05

$ 1.21 (13)

(10) (1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "I am incredibly grateful to our employees for their agility, creativity and tenacity navigating the extraordinary challenges in the fourth quarter. Our team executed well in a volatile environment, serving our customers and communities even at times of labor shortages. Despite major disruptions, we protected margins and delivered meaningful operating profit for the quarter. Looking back at the past year, our delicious food such as beef burgers and durian pizza won the hearts of customers. Our value for money offerings such as Crazy Thursday and Sunday Buy More Save More drove traffic. Co-branded campaigns with Pokemon Psyduck and Genshin Impact generated huge social buzz. We also transformed our business fundamentals amidst hardship – innovating store formats, rebasing cost structures as well as investing in supply chain and digital capabilities which position us well for stronger, long-term growth."

Wat added, "As we embark on 2023, we are excited to see positive momentum in the Chinese New Year holiday. Our signature golden bucket at KFC and holiday-themed pizza at Pizza Hut have become favorites among friends and families celebrating together. We carefully planned our restaurant staffing and rider resources to ensure operational excellence, ready to meet consumer demand. Our anti-fragile operations will help us shine, in good times and bad. We will continue to build Yum China into an even more resilient, profitable and growing company."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "Regional outbreaks in October and November resulted in strict COVID-related health measures. However, most of these measures were lifted in December. Our operations were significantly disrupted by widespread infections nationwide in the quarter. We took decisive actions to sustain operations, capture off-premise demand, manage costs and drive operational efficiencies. We improved profitability despite lower sales. We also opened a record 538 net new stores in the fourth quarter while maintaining healthy new store payback."

Yeung continued, "Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the new COVID policy and Chinese New Year holiday trading. But the real test will be the sales trajectory after the holiday and how the economy will rebound, given the fluid COVID conditions and macroeconomic headwinds. As such, we must stay agile and plan for a range of scenarios. Our priority this year is to drive sales. We also plan to open between 1,100 to 1,300 net new stores in 2023 and continue to invest in technology and infrastructure."

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of Yum China common stock for $52 million at an average price of $44.13 per share. As of December 31, 2022 , approximately $1.2 billion remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization.

The Board of Directors declared an increase in our cash dividend to $0.13 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2023 .

For the full year 2022, the Company returned approximately $668 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends.

Digital and Delivery

The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 410 million members combined, as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 60% of system sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Delivery contributed approximately 45% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately 10 percentage points from the prior year period. Worsened COVID conditions in the quarter significantly impacted dine-in traffic and drove strong demand for delivery.

Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 90% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Fourth Quarter



Full Year





2022

2021



2022

2021

Member count (as of period-end)

410 million+

360 million+



410 million+

360 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~60%

~62%



~62%

~63%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~45%

~35%



~39%

~32%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~90%

~88%



~89%

~86%



New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 538 net new stores in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1,824 gross new stores, or 1,159 net new stores, in the full year 2022, mainly driven by development of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.

The Company remodeled 153 stores in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 469 stores in the full year 2022.





Net New Units



Restaurant Count





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



As of Year-End





2022

2022



2022

2021

Yum China

538

1,159



12,947

11,788

KFC

419

926



9,094

8,168

Pizza Hut

97

313



2,903

2,590

Others(2)

22

(80)



950

1,030

(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.

Restaurant Margin

Restaurant margin was 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 7.5% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to higher labor productivity, operational efficiency and temporary relief, partially offset by sales deleveraging including temporary store closures, increased rider cost associated with rising delivery volumes as well as commodity and wage inflation.

Restaurant margin was 14.1% in the full year 2022, compared with 13.7% in the prior year, primarily attributable to higher labor productivity, operational efficiency and temporary relief, partially offset by sales deleveraging, commodity and wage inflation, and increased rider cost associated with rising delivery volumes.

































Fourth Quarter



Full Year





2022

2021

ppts change



2022

2021

ppts change

Yum China

10.4 %

7.5 %

+2.9



14.1 %

13.7 %

+0.4

KFC

12.7 %

8.6 %

+4.1



15.7 %

14.9 %

+0.8

Pizza Hut

1.9 %

5.9 %

(4.0)



9.2 %

10.7 %

(1.5)



2023 Outlook

The Company currently expects:

To open approximately 1,100 to 1,300 net new stores.

To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $900 million .

Other Updates

In November 2022 , the Company received approval from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on its near-term greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions reduction targets. The Company has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 63% by 2035 from a 2020 base year, and to reducing its Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods by 66.3% per ton of goods purchased by 2035 from a 2020 base year. The Company has pledged to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 o C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050.

In December 2022 , the Company acquired an additional 20% equity interest in the Suzhou KFC joint venture ("Suzhou KFC") for approximately $115 million , bringing total ownership from 72% to 92%. As Suzhou KFC has been consolidated by the Company since 2020, this transaction does not have a material impact on the consolidated statement of income in the fourth quarter.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release. In addition, for the non-GAAP measures of Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin, see "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit" under "Segment Results" within this release.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W)

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 1,975

$ 2,087

(5)



$ 9,110

$ 8,961

2

Franchise fees and income

16

33

(49)



81

153

(47)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

68

144

(53)



287

663

(57)

Other revenues

29

27

7



91

76

20

Total revenues

2,088

2,291

(9)



9,569

9,853

(3)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

630

679

7



2,836

2,812

(1)

Payroll and employee benefits

570

583

2



2,389

2,258

(6)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

570

669

15



2,604

2,664

2

Company restaurant expenses

1,770

1,931

8



7,829

7,734

(1)

General and administrative expenses

145

156

7



594

564

(5)

Franchise expenses

7

14

48



34

64

46

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

67

140

52



279

649

57

Other operating costs and expenses

25

24

(6)



78

65

(20)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

12

21

43



32

34

6

Other expenses (income), net

21

(628)

NM



94

(643)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

2,047

1,658

(23)



8,940

8,467

(6)

Operating Profit

41

633

(94)



629

1,386

(55)

Interest income, net

33

13

151



84

60

40

Investment gain (loss)

6

(11)

NM



(26)

(54)

51

Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments

80

635

(87)



687

1,392

(51)

Income tax provision

(24)

(159)

85



(207)

(369)

44

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

2

—

NM



(2)

—

NM

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

58

476

(88)



478

1,023

(53)

Net income – noncontrolling interests

5

1

(551)



36

33

(9)

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 53

$ 475

(89)



$ 442

$ 990

(55)

Effective tax rate

29.9 %

25.1 %

(4.8) ppts.

30.1 %

26.5 %

(3.6) ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 1.11







$ 1.05

$ 2.34





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

419

427







421

422



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 1.10







$ 1.04

$ 2.28





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

423

433







425

434



































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12







$ 0.48

$ 0.48



































Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.9

32.5

0.6 ppts.

31.1

31.4

0.3 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

28.8

27.9

(0.9) ppts.

26.2

25.2

(1.0) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.9

32.1

3.2 ppts.

28.6

29.7

1.1 ppts. Restaurant margin

10.4 %

7.5 %

2.9 ppts.

14.1 %

13.7 %

0.4 ppts. Operating margin

2.1 %

30.3 %

(28.2) ppts.

6.9 %

15.5 %

(8.6) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W)

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 1,566

$ 1,596

(2)



$ 7,120

$ 6,816

4

Franchise fees and income

12

25

(50)



56

120

(53)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

9

13

(36)



33

59

(45)

Other revenues

4

2

107



10

8

26

Total revenues

1,591

1,636

(3)



7,219

7,003

3

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

496

529

6



2,208

2,158

(2)

Payroll and employee benefits

434

428

(2)



1,797

1,642

(9)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

437

503

13



1,994

2,003

—

Company restaurant expenses

1,367

1,460

6



5,999

5,803

(3)

General and administrative expenses

63

65

2



254

240

(6)

Franchise expenses

6

12

49



29

59

50

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

8

13

40



30

58

49

Other operating costs and expenses

3

1

(167)



7

4

(60)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

5

13

56



16

20

19

Other expenses (income), net

22

8

(175)



97

(8)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

1,474

1,572

6



6,432

6,176

(4)

Operating Profit

$ 117

$ 64

79



$ 787

$ 827

(5)

Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.7

33.2

1.5 ppts.

31.0

31.7

0.7 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

27.7

26.8

(0.9) ppts.

25.2

24.1

(1.1) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

27.9

31.4

3.5 ppts.

28.1

29.3

1.2 ppts. Restaurant margin

12.7 %

8.6 %

4.1 ppts.

15.7 %

14.9 %

0.8 ppts. Operating margin

7.4 %

4.1 %

3.3 ppts.

11.0 %

12.1 %

(1.1) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W)

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 398

$ 475

(16)



$ 1,939

$ 2,092

(7)

Franchise fees and income

1

2

(22)



7

8

(6)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

0



4

6

(30)

Other revenues

4

1

170



10

3

256

Total revenues

404

479

(16)



1,960

2,109

(7)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

131

144

9



612

637

4

Payroll and employee benefits

135

148

9



572

598

4

Occupancy and other operating expenses

125

155

20



577

633

9

Company restaurant expenses

391

447

13



1,761

1,868

6

General and administrative expenses

26

31

15



110

111

0

Franchise expenses

1

1

17



4

4

9

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

—

1

(3)



3

6

28

Other operating costs and expenses

3

1

(129)



8

2

(301)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

3

4

41



4

7

58

Total costs and expenses, net

424

485

13



1,890

1,998

5

Operating Profit

$ (20)

$ (6)

(207)



$ 70

$ 111

(36)

Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

32.9

30.3

(2.6) ppts.

31.5

30.4

(1.1) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

33.9

31.3

(2.6) ppts.

29.5

28.6

(0.9) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

31.3

32.5

1.2 ppts.

29.8

30.3

0.5 ppts. Restaurant margin

1.9 %

5.9 %

(4.0) ppts.

9.2 %

10.7 %

(1.5) ppts. Operating margin

(5.0) %

(1.4) %

(3.6) ppts.

3.6 %

5.3 %

(1.7) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













12/31/2022

12/31/2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,130

$ 1,136 Short-term investments

2,022

2,860 Accounts receivable, net

64

67 Inventories, net

417

432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

307

221 Total Current Assets

3,940

4,716 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,118

2,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,219

2,612 Goodwill

1,988

2,142 Intangible assets, net

159

272 Long-term time deposits

680

90 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

266

292 Deferred income tax assets

113

106 Other assets

343

742 Total Assets

11,826

13,223









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,098

2,332 Income taxes payable

68

51 Total Current Liabilities

2,166

2,383 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,906

2,286 Non-current finance lease liabilities

42

40 Deferred income tax liabilities

390

425 Other liabilities

162

167 Total Liabilities

4,666

5,301









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

12

14









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 419 million shares and

449 million shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 419

million shares and 428 million shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

4

4 Treasury stock

—

(803) Additional paid-in capital

4,390

4,695 Retained earnings

2,191

2,892 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(103)

268 Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,482

7,056 Noncontrolling interests

666

852 Total Equity

7,148

7,908 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 11,826

$ 13,223

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)

















Year Ended



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Cash Flows – Operating Activities











Net income – including noncontrolling interests



$ 478



$ 1,023 Depreciation and amortization



602



516 Non-cash operating lease cost



435



424 Closures and impairment expenses



32



34 Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition



—



(628) Investment loss



26



53 Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates



—



(44) Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates



7



32 Deferred income taxes



(20)



160 Share-based compensation expense



42



41 Changes in accounts receivable



(1)



(5) Changes in inventories



(19)



(16) Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and VAT assets



207



(72) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



16



118 Changes in income taxes payable



25



(26) Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(396)



(461) Other, net



(21)



(18) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,413



1,131 Cash Flows – Investing Activities











Capital spending



(679)



(689) Purchases of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



(5,189)



(6,139) Maturities of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



5,365



6,383 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(23)



(115) Acquisition of equity investment



—



(300) Other, net



4



5 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(522)



(855) Cash Flows – Financing Activities











Repurchase of shares of common stock



(466)



(75) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(202)



(203) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(72)



(57) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests



(113)



— Contribution from noncontrolling interests



18



37 Payment of acquisition related holdback



(7)



(8) Other, net



(2)



(7) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(844)



(313) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(53)



15 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(6)



(22) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year



1,136



1,158 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Year



$ 1,130



$ 1,136

In this press release:

The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.

Certain comparative items in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation to facilitate comparison.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin (as defined above) for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Company restaurant profit and restaurant margin provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 41

$ 633

$ 629

$ 1,386 Special Items, Operating Profit

1

617

(4)

620 Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 40

$ 16

$ 633

$ 766 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 53

$ 475

$ 442

$ 990 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

1

464

(4)

465 Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 52

$ 11

$ 446

$ 525 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 1.11

$ 1.05

$ 2.34 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

—

1.08

(0.01)

1.10 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 0.03

$ 1.06

$ 1.24 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 1.10

$ 1.04

$ 2.28 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

—

1.07

(0.01)

1.07 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.13

$ 0.03

$ 1.05

$ 1.21 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

29.9 %

25.1 %

30.1 %

26.5 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

(0.4) %

(13.0) %

0.2 %

(1.3) % Adjusted effective tax rate

30.3 %

38.1 %

29.9 %

27.8 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 53

$ 475

$ 442

$ 990 Net income – noncontrolling interests

5

1

36

33 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

(2)

—

2

— Income tax provision

24

159

207

369 Interest income, net

(33)

(13)

(84)

(60) Investment (gain) loss

(6)

11

26

54 Operating Profit

41

633

629

1,386 Special Items, Operating Profit

(1)

(617)

4

(620) Adjusted Operating Profit

40

16

633

766 Depreciation and amortization

135

136

602

516 Store impairment charges

14

25

51

48 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 189

$ 177

$ 1,286

$ 1,330

Details of Special Items are presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

















Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition(1)

$ —

$ 618

$ —

$ 628 Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(2)

1

(1)

(4)

(8) Special Items, Operating Profit

1

617

(4)

620 Tax effect on Special Items(3)

—

(153)

—

(155) Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

1

464

(4)

465 Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests

—

—

—

— Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 1

$ 464

$ (4)

$ 465 Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)

423

433

425

434 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ —

$ 1.07

$ (0.01)

$ 1.07

(1) In the quarters ended December 31 and September 30, 2021, as a result of the consolidation of Hangzhou KFC and the Lavazza joint venture, the Company recognized a gain of $618 million and $10 million, respectively, from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest at fair value.

(2) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance.

(3) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.

Unit Count by Brand

KFC



12/31/2021

New Builds

Closures

Acquired

Refranchised

12/31/2022



Company-owned

7,437

1,060

(283)

5

(5)

8,214



Franchisees

731

169

(20)

(5)

5

880



Total

8,168

1,229

(303)

—

—

9,094































































Pizza Hut



12/31/2021

New Builds

Closures

Acquired

12/31/2022







Company-owned

2,452

401

(98)

5

2,760







Franchisees

138

16

(6)

(5)

143







Total

2,590

417

(104)

—

2,903





































Others



12/31/2021

New Builds

Closures

Acquired

12/31/2022







Company-owned

162

100

(76)

1

187







Franchisees

868

78

(182)

(1)

763







Total

1,030

178

(258)

—

950









Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 12/31/2022



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,566

$ 398

$ 11

$ —

$ —

$ 1,975 Franchise fees and income

12

1

3

—

—

16 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

9

1

10

48

—

68 Other revenues

4

4

156

11

(146)

29 Total revenues

$ 1,591

$ 404

$ 180

$ 59

$ (146)

$ 2,088 Company restaurant expenses

1,367

391

15

—

(3)

1,770 General and administrative expenses

63

26

10

46

—

145 Franchise expenses

6

1

—

—

—

7 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

8

—

11

48

—

67 Other operating costs and expenses

3

3

151

11

(143)

25 Closures and impairment expenses, net

5

3

4

—

—

12 Other expenses (income), net

22

—

—

(1)

—

21 Total costs and expenses, net

1,474

424

191

104

(146)

2,047 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 117

$ (20)

$ (11)

$ (45)

$ —

$ 41

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Quarter Ended 12/31/2022



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 117

$ (20)

$ (11)

$ (45)

$ —

$ 41 Less:























Franchise fees and income

12

1

3

—

—

16 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

9

1

10

48

—

68 Other revenues

4

4

156

11

(146)

29 Add:























General and administrative expenses

63

26

10

46

—

145 Franchise expenses

6

1

—

—

—

7 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

8

—

11

48

—

67 Other operating costs and expenses

3

3

151

11

(143)

25 Closures and impairment expenses, net

5

3

4

—

—

12 Other expenses (income), net

22

—

—

(1)

—

21 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 199

$ 7

$ (4)

$ —

$ 3

$ 205 Company sales

1,566

398

11

—

—

1,975 Restaurant margin %

12.7 %

1.9 %

(42.6) %

N/A

N/A

10.4 %











































































































Quarter Ended 12/31/2021



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,596

$ 475

$ 16

$ —

$ —

$ 2,087 Franchise fees and income

25

2

6

—

—

33 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

13

1

23

107

—

144 Other revenues

2

1

110

9

(95)

27 Total revenues

$ 1,636

$ 479

$ 155

$ 116

$ (95)

$ 2,291 Company restaurant expenses

1,460

447

23

—

1

1,931 General and administrative expenses

65

31

12

48

—

156 Franchise expenses

12

1

1

—

—

14 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

13

1

19

107

—

140 Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

111

7

(96)

24 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

4

4

—

—

21 Other expenses (income), net

8

—

(1)

(635)

—

(628) Total costs and expenses, net

1,572

485

169

(473)

(95)

1,658 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 64

$ (6)

$ (14)

$ 589

$ —

$ 633

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Quarter Ended 12/31/2021



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 64

$ (6)

$ (14)

$ 589

$ —

$ 633 Less:























Franchise fees and income

25

2

6

—

—

33 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

13

1

23

107

—

144 Other revenues

2

1

110

9

(95)

27 Add:























General and administrative expenses

65

31

12

48

—

156 Franchise expenses

12

1

1

—

—

14 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

13

1

19

107

—

140 Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

111

7

(96)

24 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

4

4

—

—

21 Other expenses (income), net

8

—

(1)

(635)

—

(628) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 136

$ 28

$ (7)

$ —

$ (1)

$ 156 Company sales

1,596

475

16

—

—

2,087 Restaurant margin %

8.6 %

5.9 %

(45.1) %

N/A

N/A

7.5 %











































































































Year Ended 12/31/2022



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 7,120

$ 1,939

$ 51

$ —

$ —

$ 9,110 Franchise fees and income

56

7

18

—

—

81 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

33

4

39

211

—

287 Other revenues

10

10

563

42

(534)

91 Total revenues

$ 7,219

$ 1,960

$ 671

$ 253

$ (534)

$ 9,569 Company restaurant expenses

5,999

1,761

70

—

(1)

7,829 General and administrative expenses

254

110

46

184

—

594 Franchise expenses

29

4

1

—

—

34 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

30

3

35

211

—

279 Other operating costs and expenses

7

8

557

39

(533)

78 Closures and impairment expenses, net

16

4

12

—

—

32 Other expenses (income), net

97

—

—

(3)

—

94 Total costs and expenses, net

6,432

1,890

721

431

(534)

8,940 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 787

$ 70

$ (50)

$ (178)

$ —

$ 629

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Year Ended 12/31/2022



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 787

$ 70

$ (50)

$ (178)

$ —

$ 629 Less:























Franchise fees and income

56

7

18

—

—

81 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

33

4

39

211

—

287 Other revenues

10

10

563

42

(534)

91 Add:























General and administrative expenses

254

110

46

184

—

594 Franchise expenses

29

4

1

—

—

34 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

30

3

35

211

—

279 Other operating costs and expenses

7

8

557

39

(533)

78 Closures and impairment expenses, net

16

4

12

—

—

32 Other expenses (income), net

97

—

—

(3)

—

94 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,121

$ 178

$ (19)

$ —

$ 1

$ 1,281 Company sales

7,120

1,939

51

—

—

9,110 Restaurant margin %

15.7 %

9.2 %

(37.6) %

N/A

N/A

14.1 %











































































































Year Ended 12/31/2021



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 6,816

$ 2,092

$ 53

$ —

$ —

$ 8,961 Franchise fees and income

120

8

25

—

—

153 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

59

6

98

500

—

663 Other revenues

8

3

297

20

(252)

76 Total revenues

$ 7,003

$ 2,109

$ 473

$ 520

$ (252)

$ 9,853 Company restaurant expenses

5,803

1,868

63

—

—

7,734 General and administrative expenses

240

111

42

171

—

564 Franchise expenses

59

4

1

—

—

64 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

58

6

88

497

—

649 Other operating costs and expenses

4

2

294

17

(252)

65 Closures and impairment expenses, net

20

7

7

—

—

34 Other (income) expenses, net

(8)

—

7

(642)

—

(643) Total costs and expenses, net

6,176

1,998

502

43

(252)

8,467 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 827

$ 111

$ (29)

$ 477

$ —

$ 1,386

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Year Ended 12/31/2021



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 827

$ 111

$ (29)

$ 477

$ —

$ 1,386 Less:























Franchise fees and income

120

8

25

—

—

153 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

59

6

98

500

—

663 Other revenues

8

3

297

20

(252)

76 Add:























General and administrative expenses

240

111

42

171

—

564 Franchise expenses

59

4

1

—

—

64 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

58

6

88

497

—

649 Other operating costs and expenses

4

2

294

17

(252)

65 Closures and impairment expenses, net

20

7

7

—

—

34 Other (income) expenses, net

(8)

—

7

(642)

—

(643) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,013

$ 224

$ (10)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,227 Company sales

6,816

2,092

53

—

—

8,961 Restaurant margin %

14.9 %

10.7 %

(20.8) %

N/A

N/A

13.7 %

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions

are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates derived from the Company's

central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and

delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates that operate our concepts.

