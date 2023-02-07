Workplace Safety Screenings Announces New Seafarer Venture

Port Health to Focus on On-Board Medical Services

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace Safety Screenings (WSS), the leading provider of workplace health and safety services, is pleased to announce the establishment of Port Health, a seafarer-focused healthcare venture, headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Port Health (PRNewswire)

WSS, the leading provider of workplace health services is pleased to announce the establishment of Port Health.

Port Health is a full-service medical provider dedicated to providing 24/7 access to quality health care while on board and in port for international seafarers. The company provides emergency services, virtual and onboard examinations, and advocates for seafarers to secure necessary medical care. Port Health is the only medical services company in the Texas Gulf Coast to provide onboard services for shipping crews.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visionary founder and CEO of WSS, Tona Trondsen, was entrusted with managing crew medical needs for seafarers, as testing and medical care became challenging to handle and vaccine administration was critical. As an early participant of the International Seafarer Vaccination Program, WSS provided over 26,000 immunizations throughout the United States Gulf Coast and provided onboard medical care to multilingual crew and personnel.

Trondsen was born in Norway to a Norwegian ship captain, and as a result, she possesses a unique perspective and valuable insight into the maritime industry. Port Health is a natural addition to WSS as the business of delivering health and medical services continues to expand.

Port Health eliminates the complexity and expense of offboarding seafarers by deploying professional medical teams onboard ships, thereby streamlining the operation for Shipping Agents, Ship Management, and Ship Owners. Port Health specialists are multilingual, including Tagalog and Hindi, ensuring that there are no communication barriers between providers and personnel. By treating seafarers onboard, the requirement to get visas for seafarers is eliminated. The Port of Houston sees an average of 19,000 seafarers a month.

The company's medical professionals provide efficient care through virtual follow-ups. Port Health is committed to advocating for seafarers and delivering comprehensive, timely, and effective medical support. With its comprehensive medical services, the company is committed to ensuring that sailors receive the best care available, regardless of their location.

For more information about Port Health please visit www.PortHealth.com or contact us at 855-572-5577.

Port Health is backed by Workplace Safety Screenings, named one of the fastest-growing businesses in Houston's Business Journal in 2021 and 2022.

Port Health

Port Health is a leading provider of healthcare services for seafarers in Houston and surrounding ports. With a focus on delivering on-board, on-time care, Port Health brings healthcare directly to patients, ensuring they receive the care they need in a timely and convenient manner. Their team of highly skilled medical professionals provides top-quality, personalized care to meet the unique needs of each patient. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for helping those who work on the water, Port Health is the premier choice for healthcare for seafarers.

Workplace Safety Screenings

Workplace Safety Screenings is a CTPA (Consortium/Third-Party Administrator) headquartered in Houston, Texas. The women-owned business provides customized workplace-related health services including 24/7 screenings, occupational health, and injury care services through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, to enhance safety, mitigate liability, and streamline the health and safety needs of clients.

Contact:

Elena OGorman

832-699-1669

elena@workplacesafetyscreenings.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Port Health