A Portrait of Generation Z at Work: Nationally Recognized Management Experts Pen Comprehensive Social Science Book for a New Workforce

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vital new business book, Working with Gen Z: A Handbook to Recruit, Retain, and Reimagine the Future Workforce after COVID-19, from organizational leadership experts Santor Nishizaki and James DellaNeve, provides a deeply researched portrait of Gen Zers as they enter the job market. It is available today from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers.

Working with Gen Z Book Cover. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing. (PRNewswire)

"An indispensable guide to unlocking the potential of the new generation." — Johnny C. Taylor Jr. , CEO of SHRM.

Co-authors Drs. Santor Nishizaki and James DellaNeve combine their management expertise in Working with Gen Z, "an insightful study of a labor cohort that will become a pillar of the economy," as praised by Kirkus Reviews. Using original data from a nationwide survey of Gen Zers, individuals born between 1995 and 2012, Santor and James outline everything employers need to know about this vibrant new workforce as we exit the pandemic.

Gen Zers have had their lives and relationships with work shaped by instability—first as a result of the Great Recession and again by a global pandemic that changed everything. They hold the promise of an innovative future and are coming soon—if they haven't already—to an office, inbox, Zoom, and Slack channel near you. To unlock that potential, employers and colleagues must understand this generation and how they think on a deeper level.

Working with Gen Z is "an indispensable guide to unlocking the potential of the new generation," according to Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).

Dr. Santor Nishizaki is a leadership professor in Los Angeles and the founder and CEO of Mulholland Consulting Group, whose mission is to help organizations increase generational awareness and create a happier workplace. His work on Millennials and Gen Z in the workplace has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Psychology Today, the Boston Globe, Forbes Magazine, Yahoo Finance, MSN.com, CNN.com, SHRM Blog, College Recruiter, and elsewhere.

Dr. James DellaNeve is a systems architect at Boeing and a professor of organizational leadership. Over his thirty-eight-year corporate career, he has held high-level positions leading software deployment for $100+ million projects, forming new teams and departments, and defining organizational strategies and structures to work across multiple divisions.

This title is available for purchase via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers. Learn more at workingwithgenzbook.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing