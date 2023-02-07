Gerber Childrenswear Expands modern moments™ Line with New Everyday Essentials to Celebrate 'Big Little Moments'

The collection, exclusively at Walmart, now includes swimwear, travel accessories, updated nursery décor, and new fashion-forward styles for infant and toddler apparel

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby's first steps, or first words—those are the big moments that are recorded in the baby book. But what about all the other moments that happen each day? In order to be there to help parents celebrate these "big little moments," Gerber Childrenswear LLC has expanded its modern moments™ by Gerber® collection to include swimwear, travel accessories and nursery décor while still offering the clothing and nursery bedding items that parents have grown to love.

Exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com, the expanded collection offers new product categories and fashions for parents who crave modern styles at an affordable price—ranging in sizes up to 5T. The line now includes trendy swimwear and new travel accessories like shopping cart covers, car seat canopies, in addition to blankets, soft toys and nursery décor, all ranging in price from $4 to $40.

UPF 50+ Swimwear: Adorable swim trunk sets, crinkle and ruffle swimsuits, and long sleeve rash guards in sizes 12M – 5T.

Travel Essentials: Car seat canopies, shopping cart covers and nursing scarves. Diaper bags will also join the collection and be available for purchase this fall.

Nursery Items: Round out the nursery with a milestone letterboard, ceiling mobile and wall decals, plus new bedding options include soft cable knit sherpa blankets, plush blankets with floral satin trim, flannel blankets, crib and playard sheets.

Infant and Toddler Fashion Styles: The collection includes new hooded rompers, 2-piece sets, dresses, terry shorts, and pajama sets in a range of colors and fabrics designed for easy mixing, matching, layering, and making special memories around dressing little ones.

"Big little moments are the times you want to remember when your child grows up, like when baby lights up when you walk into the room or sandy, sun-soaked beach days. These are the moments we want parents to celebrate, cherish and remember—as small as they seem," said Elizabeth Melley, Chief Merchandising Officer at Gerber Childrenswear. "We are excited to introduce the expanded line to parents, and hope the new offerings allow parents to do just that – enjoy every moment."

Strict Quality Standards

All modern moments™ by Gerber® collection fabrics are STANDARD 100 OEKO-TEX® certified keeping baby safe from harmful substances.

Parents can find the expanded modern moments™ line now at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide, with new diaper bags launching into fall. You can visit Gerber Childrenswear on Instagram to see how parents are celebrating their 'Big Little Moments' with the modern moments™ by Gerber® collection.

About Gerber Childrenswear:

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

