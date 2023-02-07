CGI selected to transition State of Arizona human resource management system to CGI Advantage®

Mobile-first solution will modernize HR system and help meet state goals for personnel recruitment and retention



PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced its selection through a competitive process for a contract to replace the State of Arizona's human resource information system (HRIS) with a single solution anchored by CGI Advantage®, a mobile-first platform that will power flexible, real-time applications for core HR, payroll, workforce management, talent management, strategic HR planning, and other essential HR functional areas across more than 100 agencies, boards and commissions.

CGI Advantage will support Arizona's public agencies and more than 34,000 state employees.

CGI's SaaS solution delivers an intuitive experience and an innovative approach to transformation for the state's workforce. With a responsive, adaptive role-based experience and flexible configuration, users will enjoy increased automation, data-driven decision making, and collaboration.

"We are proud to support Arizona's public agencies and more than 34,000 state employees with a solution that will increase efficiency, strengthen security and support goals for recruiting and retaining talent for a 21st-century workforce," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West operations.

CGI Advantage holistically meets the state's requirements, limiting the need for complex configurations –reducing risk and increasing efficiencies. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

