Bentley Is Back to Claim Robb Report's 2023 Car of the Year with the Continental GT S

The grand tourer has won for a second year in a row, this time with a 542 hp V-8, while both the contest and model line celebrated 20th anniversaries.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the automotive landscape has dramatically shifted in recent decades, Robb Report's Car of the Year (COTY) is one industry touchstone that's held true. The 2023 edition commemorated the contest's 20th anniversary with 10 models that reflected the industry's ongoing power-train transition. The disparate stable included four EVs (the most to date), a final flex for conventional American muscle and an upstart sedan with output closing in on Bugatti. Yet when the final votes were cast, Bentley's 542 hp Continental GT S became the new benchmark, while the 697 hp Aston Martin DBX707 was followed by the 621 hp Maserati MC20 to complete the winning trifecta.

"To see how far this flagship event has advanced is an affirmation of our readership's unparalleled knowledge of and experience with the finest cars in the world," said Paul Croughton, Editor in Chief of Robb Report. "That Bentley's Continental GT, with its seamless blend of polish and bravado, has won two consecutive years is further proof."

"Twenty years since its launch, Bentley's Continental family continues to define the pinnacle of the Grand Touring segment," said Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Ltd. "Consecutive wins for different models of Continental GT with Robb Report's decisive Car of the Year judging is testament to the strength of the family, and the character and performance of the new S range."

Those same family metrics apply to the COTY community itself, having grown from a small handful of friends to this year's roster of 176 RR1 member reader-judges participating in eight sessions between Napa Valley, California, and Boca Raton, Florida. The West Coast drive sessions were based out of Meadowood Resort in St. Helena and its surrounding wine-country roads, while The Boca Raton Luxury Resort and the state-of-the-art circuit at The Concours Club in Opa–locka hosted the East Coast contingent.

"It was fantastic to be back at Meadowood to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Car of The Year," said Luke Bahrenburg, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Robb Report. "I want to thank our RR1 members and judges who make this event so unique and impactful. And I of course want to thank our phenomenal brand partners who enrich the overall experience and continue to make the growth of this franchise possible."

The judging categories have also been expanded to include Looks (both interior and exterior), Luxury and Comfort (factoring in ergonomics, materials and noise, vibration and harshness), Performance (acceleration, handling and braking), Utility (capacity and practicality) and Intangibles (collectability and "wow" factor).

The 38-page 20th Anniversary Car of the Year special feature, which includes a look back at all of the past winners, is in the February 2023 issue of Robb Report, out now, or see RobbReport.com.

